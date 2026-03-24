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Park Police Officer Gets Shot in Southeast Washington, DC
(MENAFN) A US Park Police officer was shot Monday in southeast Washington, DC, authorities reported. The incident occurred in the 5100 block of Queens Stroll Place.
Speaking to the media, US Park Police Chief Scott Brecht confirmed that the officer sustained "non-life threatening" injuries and is currently receiving medical care. He added, "We are seeking two suspects -- two Black males."
DC’s Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll noted that the officer, a seasoned member of the force, was targeted while inside a vehicle.
The investigation is being supported by the FBI alongside local law enforcement partners. The motive behind the shooting has not yet been determined.
Speaking to the media, US Park Police Chief Scott Brecht confirmed that the officer sustained "non-life threatening" injuries and is currently receiving medical care. He added, "We are seeking two suspects -- two Black males."
DC’s Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll noted that the officer, a seasoned member of the force, was targeted while inside a vehicle.
The investigation is being supported by the FBI alongside local law enforcement partners. The motive behind the shooting has not yet been determined.
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