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Alexander Gillespie
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor of Law, University of Waikato
I work primarily in international law, with specialties in international environmental; and the laws of war/international humanitarian law.Experience
- –present Professor of Law, University of Waikato
- 1988 Auckland University, and Nottingham University, LLB; LLM (Hon) and Ph.D
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