Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Successfully Uses The Company's AI Tools In Real-World Operational Environments At Recent U.S. Army Event

Safe Pro recently announced that it has completed the company's participation in a recent U.S. Army event where soldiers used Safe Pro's AI tools in real-world operational environments. Safe Pro's patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (“SPOTD”) drone imagery analysis platform was used by soldiers to identify ground-based threats during day and night exercises. The threat data collected was also used by the company's edge-based Navigation, Observation & Detection Engine (“NODE”) to create 2D/3D terrain maps and digital surface models to inform route and mission planning.

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Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of AI-powered defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, recently announced that the company has completed its participation in the U.S. Army Transforming in Contact (“TiC”) 2.0 Autonomous Breach ( ) event.

At the event, Safe Pro's patented AI tools were successfully used in real-world operational environments by command personnel and soldiers throughout the two-week-long exercise that took place at...

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