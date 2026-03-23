Service Robotics Enters Its Commercial Era As Real Deployment Takes Center Stage

The global service robotics market is projected to exceed $107 billion by 2030 as commercialization replaces experimentation TechForce Robotics delivers both TIM-E mobility robots and BIM-E beverage automation through a fully managed Robotics-as-a-Service Provider subscription model Modular transport systems and automated beverage platforms are designed for high-traffic, real-world hospitality and institutional environments

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Autonomous-driven robotics is shifting from concept demonstrations to measurable operational deployment. As labor shortages and wage pressures persist across hospitality, healthcare and public venues, automation is increasingly viewed as infrastructure rather than innovation theater.

Nightfood Holdings Inc. (d.b.a. TechForce Robotics) (OTCQB: NGTF), is aligning with that transition by deploying both autonomous mobility platforms and automated beverage systems built for...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.