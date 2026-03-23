OLENPHOGY Targets Bioavailability Gap With Launch Of High-Efficiency Multi-Magnesium Matrixtm

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > OLENPHOGY introduces a strategic 5-form magnesium system designed to bridge the bioavailability gap and support the complex demands of modern life through its Smarter FormulaTM standard.

SEATTLE, WA - OLENPHOGY, a precision nutrition brand focused on advanced delivery science, has announced the release of its Multi-Magnesium MatrixTM. The launch signals a strategic move to address the critical "bioavailability gap" in traditional nutrition by moving beyond high-dose, single-salt formulations toward an integrated, cellular-first approach.

Redefining Mineral Efficacy via "Smarter Formula" Standards As the global wellness industry shifts from general supplementation to precision wellness, OLENPHOGY is introducing its "Smarter Formula" standard. This methodology is built on two core pillars:

Smarter Efficiency: We don't pursue "high dosage" but are obsessed with "high efficiency" which is achieved through superior bioavailability. We carefully select the best active forms and synergistic combinations of ingredients to ensure your body utilizes every milligram, eliminating waste and burden.

Smarter Comfort: Our formulations are "cleaner": We add absolutely no excipients, fillers, or allergens. We also incorporate "comfort management ingredients" to ensure a gentle experience with minimal burden.

"The value of a supplement should not stop at the bottle; it must be measured by its cellular utilization," said the Chief Science Officer at OLENPHOGY. "A Smarter Formula is more than just purity; it is the precise key that enters the cell. We are providing the comprehensive intelligence and gentle efficiency that modern wellness requires."

Technical Innovation: The Multi-Magnesium MatrixTM Advantage OLENPHOGY's matrix fusions a strategic matrix of five superior magnesium forms with key synergistic ingredients to provide a smarter, more complete solution for the complex demands of modern life.

The Restorative Core: High-potency Chelated Bisglycinate and Taurate form the core of the formula, chosen to support deep tranquility and restorative sleep.

Energy Balance: Magnesium Malate supports cellular energy for daytime resilience, perfectly balancing the formula's soothing effects.

Systemic Support: Orotate and Citrate complete the 5-form matrix, providing comprehensive, full-spectrum support.

The Synergy Hub (A Complete Solution): Enhanced with Active P5P for cellular utilization, Zinc Picolinate for mood balance, and Piperine for maximum absorption.

The OLENPHOGY Promise: Purity & Comfort Every OLENPHOGY product is manufactured in a U.S. cGMP-certified facility for uncompromising quality. To ensure professional-grade credibility, the brand employs a rigorous four-stage quality verification process, including independent third-party laboratory confirmation of the finished product. Formulated with only pure, active ingredients and no unnecessary fillers, the entire lineup is strictly Vegan, Non-GMO, and Gluten-Free.

About OLENPHOGY

OLENPHOGY is a U.S.-based precision wellness brand dedicated to developing high-efficiency dietary supplements. Built on scientific rigor and the "Smarter Formula" philosophy, the brand creates clinically inspired formulas that prioritize cellular utilization and gastrointestinal comfort. All OLENPHOGY products are manufactured in U.S. cGMP-certified facilities and undergo a rigorous four-stage quality verification process to support intentional, informed wellness lifestyles.

Contact Name: Hebe Lee

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