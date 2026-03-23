Maverick Metals Launches New Website, Expanding Access To Power-Grade Copper, Aluminum, Bronze, And Brass

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Industry-Focused Metals Supplier Debuts Comprehensive Digital Platform to Serve Power Generation and Distribution Customers Nationwide

Maverick Metals, a leading supplier of power-grade metals to the power generation and distribution industry, today announced the official launch of its new website at mavmet. The new digital platform provides in-depth product information on copper, aluminum, bronze, and brass - the critical materials that power modern infrastructure - while reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to individualized service and operational excellence.

Founded by industry experts, Maverick Metals was built on the belief that customers in the power sector deserve more than a transactional supplier relationship. The company's approach centers on deeply individualized attention - providing every customer with a dedicated point of contact who understands their unique business and supply chain needs, and working proactively to solve their most complex material sourcing and stocking challenges.

“The customer service you provide is impeccable, and I truly believe that this is what is going to set Maverick apart from anyone else in the industry. We are excited about this partnership and know that Maverick will play a huge part in our success.”

- Daniel Vass, Purchasing, Active Customer

What the New Website Offers

The newly launched website at mavmet serves as a comprehensive resource for procurement professionals and engineers in the power generation and distribution sector, offering:



Detailed product pages for copper, aluminum, bronze, and brass

Transparent certification and compliance documentation (AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, DFARS, ITAR, Conflict Minerals, and RoHS)

Information on Maverick's rapid availability programs backed by large in-stock inventory and direct mill allocation A direct pathway to engage the Maverick team for strategic sourcing and stocking solutions

A Supplier Built for the Power Industry

Maverick Metals differentiates itself through a combination of strategic sourcing, direct mill relationships, and an operational model designed to deliver on time and within budget - every time. With industry-leading lead times, full material traceability on every order, and certifications that meet the most demanding compliance requirements, Maverick is uniquely positioned to serve as a long-term materials partner for organizations in the power generation and distribution space.

The launch of the new website marks a significant step in the company's mission to bring deeply individualized service to each and every customer - making it easier than ever to access the expertise, inventory, and responsiveness that Maverick Metals is known for.

About Maverick Metals

Maverick Metals is a supplier of power-grade metals - including copper, aluminum, bronze, and brass - serving the power generation and distribution industry. Founded by industry experts, the company is committed to delivering individualized service, rapid material availability, and full compliance with the most rigorous quality and regulatory standards. Maverick Metals is AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified, DFARS and ITAR compliant, and Conflict Minerals and RoHS compliant, with full material traceability on every order. Learn more at mavmet.