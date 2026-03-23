Excellence Awards Announce Company Of The Year Awards Germany 2026 Winners

MENAFN - GetNews) Celebrating Innovation, Leadership, and Business Excellence Across Germany.

The Excellence Awards are proud to announce the recipients of the Company of the Year Awards Germany 2026, honoring outstanding companies that are shaping the future of business through innovation, strategic leadership, and measurable impact.

These awards celebrate organizations that go beyond operational success - and create sustainable value through forward-thinking strategies, responsible leadership, and a strong commitment to excellence.

Redefining Business Excellence in Germany's Evolving Economy

In one of Europe's most influential economic landscapes, companies in Germany are navigating a period of continuous transformation.

Driven by digitalization, changing market dynamics, and increasing global competition, business excellence today requires more than efficiency - it requires adaptability, vision, and responsibility.

The Company of the Year Awards Germany 2026 recognize organizations that successfully combine Germany's traditional strengths - precision, structure, and long-term thinking - with innovation and forward-looking strategies.

Today's most impactful companies are not defined solely by performance metrics, but by their ability to create clarity in complexity, lead with purpose, and build resilient, future-ready organizations.

“Business excellence is not defined by short-term success - it is defined by how companies create sustainable value, lead with clarity, and adapt to change.” – Dr Yasemin Yazan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Excellence Awards

Company of the Year Awards Germany 2026

Celebrating the Winners

The following companies have been selected for their exceptional contribution, measurable impact, and commitment to excellence within their respective industries:



APLEMIS design & build AG i.G. – Building Technology

Coool Agency GmbH – Climate Communications

DeepX Ventures GmbH – DeepTech Ventures

glaßer und dagenbach gbr – Landscape Architecture

HUGRO® GmbH – Eco-Friendly Pet Supplies

INGB RTS GmbH – Bionic Machine Vision

milkycode GmbH – Web Software Development

MULTIPLAI GmbH – AI Transformation

NIS Management und Dienstleistungen GmbH – Managed IT Infrastructure

NYE Ventures GmbH – Impact Venture Building

Pflegezentrum Wiesengrund GmbH – Residential Elderly Care

Plantsalt UG – Clean & Plant Based Ingredients

Sana Mare e.V. – International Waste Reduction

singlereisen GmbH – Solo Travel in Groups

Solvigen GmbH - Healthcare Innovation

UrbView UG – Urban Safety AI

V-I Systems GmbH – Optical Communication Components Workcloud24 GmbH – Energy Cost Optimization

Each awardee was nominated and selected through a merit-based evaluation conducted by the Excellence Awards Nominations Team, based on leadership quality, innovation, ethical standards, and real-world business impact.

Global Visibility & Lasting Recognition

All Company of the Year Awards Germany 2026 recipients will be:



Featured in the official Excellence Awards Magazine Included in the Hall of Fame A–Z Listing, the permanent global digital archive celebrating excellence and leadership

“Recognition is not an endpoint - it is an opportunity to strengthen visibility, credibility, and long-term impact.” – Mona Tenjo, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Excellence Awards

German Companies as Drivers of Global Innovation

Across industries, award-winning companies in Germany are demonstrating how innovation, structure, and responsibility can coexist to drive meaningful progress.

From established enterprises to emerging startups, these organizations are shaping the future of business by combining expertise, strategic thinking, and a commitment to continuous development.

Their work reflects a broader shift: Companies are no longer defined solely by what they produce - but by how they think, adapt, and lead.

“The companies that stand out today are those that combine strategic clarity with innovation and long-term responsibility.” – Almaz Andezion, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Excellence Awards

In a rapidly evolving global environment, German companies continue to play a key role in setting standards for sustainable growth, resilience, and business excellence.

About the Excellence Awards

The Excellence Awards, hosted by Dr Yasemin Yazan LLC, recognise professionals and organisations across the world whose work exemplifies excellence, innovation, and impact. With a global reach and local relevance, each awards round focuses on specific regions and industries.

To learn more about the awards and view past recipients, visit: