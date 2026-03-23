MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Golcap Resources Corp. This press release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

March 23, 2026 4:45 PM EDT | Source: Lara Exploration Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - In accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, Lara Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: LRA) ("Lara" or the "Acquiror") announces that, in connection with the closing of the Property Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Issuer"), it has acquired 4,000,000 Common Shares of the Issuer at a deemed price of $0.25 per Common Share.

Immediately before the closing of the Agreement, Lara held no Common Shares in the capital of the Issuer, and after the closing, Lara held 4,000,000 Common Shares, representing 12.55% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The shares acquired by Lara are being held in escrow pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, and under certain circumstances may be returned to treasury and cancelled. See the Issuer's news release dated December 3, 2025.

Lara acquired such Common Shares for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Issuer or dispose of such securities as it may deem appropriate, on the basis of its assessment of market conditions and in compliance with applicable securities regulatory requirements. A copy of the early warning report filed by Lara may be obtained on the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at .

For further information please contact Chris MacIntyre, VP Corporate Development, at +1 416 703 0010.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Lara Exploration Ltd.