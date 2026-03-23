Deaconess Health System Data Breach Claims Investigated By Lynch Carpenter

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to Deaconess's files through a third-party vendor and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) including individuals' names in combination with:

If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ....

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