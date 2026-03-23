Brazil Potash Formalizes Cooperation Agreement With Mura Indigenous Council For Sustainable Territorial Development In Autazes



Agreement establishes a framework for social development, cultural appreciation, income generation and institutional strengthening for the Mura Indigenous communities of Autazes Structured governance and continuous dialogue mechanisms to monitor implementation across all 37 Mura villages

MANAUS, Brazil, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the“Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company advancing the Autazes potash project in Amazonas State, Brazil (the“Autazes Project” or“Project”), today announced that Potassium do Brasil, its Brazilian operating subsidiary, has formalized a Term of Commitment and Cooperation with the Mura Indigenous Council (Conselho Indígena Mura -“CIM”), establishing a framework for joint action aimed at sustainable territorial development and the improvement of living conditions in indigenous communities in the municipality of Autazes, in Amazonas.

The signing was attended by representatives of Potassium do Brasil, including Project Director Raphael Bloise and the technical team, as well as CIM leaders including General Coordinator Kleber Mura, Deputy Coordinator Adnelson Mura, and Secretary General Matilde Mura, along with legal counsel for the Council.

Raphael Bloise, Project Director of Potassium do Brasil, commented:

“This agreement reinforces our commitment to building, in a responsible and transparent way, a long-term relationship with the communities in the territory. Our goal is to contribute to a development that generates shared value, respecting local culture, rights and priorities.”

The General Coordinator of the CIM, Kleber Mura, added:

“This agreement ensures that our voice continues to be heard and that the benefits reach our communities directly. It is a decisive step for the Good Living of our 37 villages.”

The agreement is part of the broader suite of initiatives associated with the Autazes Project, a strategically important undertaking for Brazilian food security that will contribute to domestic fertilizer production and reduce the country's dependence on potash imports.

Strengthening the Bem Viver Mura Program

The Cooperation Agreement provides the foundation for strengthening the Bem Viver Mura Program, an initiative structured to support action across four pillars: social development, cultural appreciation, income generation, and institutional strengthening. The planned actions are designed to improve quality of life within the communities involved, with full respect for their socio-cultural specifics, ways of life, and the territorial dynamics of the region.

Commitments and Principles of Action

The agreement is grounded in principles of good faith, transparency, respect for indigenous rights, and continuous dialogue, and is aligned with the guidelines of Convention No. 169 of the International Labour Organization (“ILO”) and international best practices for engagement with indigenous peoples. The consultation and engagement process with communities continues to evolve with a focus on active listening, collaborative solutions, and respect for the full diversity of perspectives across the territory.

Governance and Monitoring

The Cooperation Agreement establishes monitoring mechanisms and structured dialogue, including regular interaction between the parties to track the implementation of actions and promote adjustments over time. The governance framework is designed to ensure transparency, predictability, and ongoing participation throughout the Project's development cycle.

BOOT Power Supply Arrangements

As previously disclosed, the Company entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the“MOU”) with Fictor Energia S.A. (“Fictor”) for a build-own-operate-transfer (“BOOT”) power supply arrangement for the Autazes Project, contemplating the construction and operation of an approximately 300 MW power generation facility at an estimated construction cost of approximately US$200 million. The MOU has lapsed in accordance with its terms and has not been renewed or extended. The Company is actively engaged in discussions with other power supply providers regarding similar BOOT or other power supply arrangements for the Autazes Project. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to enter into a definitive power supply agreement on acceptable terms, or at all.

Going Concern

Brazil Potash filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2026. As disclosed in the Form 20-F, the audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 contained an audit opinion from the Company's independent registered public accounting firm that included an emphasis of matter paragraph relating to substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. This announcement is made pursuant to Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide, which requires a separate public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern emphasis. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's audited consolidated financial statements or its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

About the Mura Indigenous Council (CIM)

The Mura Indigenous Council is the representative entity of the Mura people in Autazes, acting in the defence of collective rights, cultural appreciation and institutional strengthening of their communities.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) () is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world's largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2024, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world's largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (), one of Brazil's largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash's management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash's production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil's reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” and are based on the reasonable expectations, estimates and projections of the Company as of the date of this press release. The words“plans,”“expects,” or“does not expect,”“is expected,”“budget,”“scheduled,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“intends,”“anticipates,” or“does not anticipate,” or“believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may,”“could,”“would,”“might,” or“will be taken,”“occur” or“be achieved” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Cooperation Agreement and the Bem Viver Mura Program, the Brazil Potash financial statements and going concern emphasis, the lapse of the memorandum of understanding with Fictor and the Company's ability to enter into alternative BOOT or power supply arrangements for the Autazes Project, the status of the Company's project, government regulation and environmental regulation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brazil Potash Investor Relations

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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