Allan Greer

I work on early Canadian history examined in the context of colonial North America and the Atlantic world. My research is widely cited in Europe and the United States. Member Royal Society of Canada and winner of J.G. Tyrell medal; Killam Research Fellowship; Guggenheim Fellowship; CRC. Author or editor of 11 books; recipient of several national and international book prizes.

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