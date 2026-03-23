Ashok Gehlot Highlights Development Projects Delayed By BJP Govt In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 23 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, on Monday, unveiled a new digital series from his X account, striking a sharp political and emotional chord.

Titled "Intezar Shastra" (The science of waiting), the series aims to spotlight projects that, according to Gehlot's team, are fully ready for public use but remain unopened due to petty politics being played by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government.

In the opening chapter, the former Chief Minister sets the tone with a pointed critique of the current BJP government in Rajasthan, accusing it of turning governance into an exercise in delay.

Gehlot says that the BJP's "Intezar Shastra" is not just administrative inertia -- it is actively harming the aspirations and future of Rajasthan's youth.

At the centre of this first episode is the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences (MIGSS) -- a flagship institution conceptualised during Gehlot's tenure as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

He shares the video of the building from his X account and says, "Modeled on prestigious institutions like Tata Institute of Social Sciences (Mumbai) and MIT School of Government (Pune), MIGSS was envisioned as a hub for world-class education in governance and social sciences. Built at a cost of Rs 233 crore on Jaipur's JLN Marg, the institute has reportedly been ready since 2024."

Gehlot alleged that MIGSS remains unopened till now.

In a strongly worded appeal, the former Chief Minister urges the current BJP government to rise above political differences and dedicate what he calls a "temple of learning" to the youth of the state without further delay.

"An ordeal of waiting that the people of Rajasthan have endured for over two and a quarter years."

Earlier, on Monday, Gehlot announced the launch of series and said, "Coming soon... Intezaar Shastra -- hinting that more such examples will follow in future chapters."

The first part of the series was released on Monday at 6 p.m., marking what appears to be the beginning of a sustained political narrative built around governance delays, public infrastructure, and youth opportunities in Rajasthan.

Gehlot's team, speaking to IANS, said the aim of the series is highlight the significant work done during his tenure as Chief Minister, which remains unused due to politics being played by the current BJP-led state government.

This series will run for around two weeks, they told IANS.