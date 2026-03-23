Sports Stock UGRO (NASDAQ: UGRO) Makes Nasdaq Top Gainer List Following Merger

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including sports stocks issues a news and trading alert for UGRO (NASDAQ: UGRO ).

UGRO (NASDAQ: UGRO) makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainers list today following merger news. The stock is trading at $3.1525, up 0.97%, gaining over 44% as of this report on a volume of over 84 million shares.

Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC reported it has completed its strategic all-stock merger with Flash Sports & Media, Inc. (“Flash”) bringing its portfolio of T20 league commercial rights - including the Lanka Premier League (“LPL”) - to the NASDAQ-listed platform UGRO (NASDAQ: UGRO). The move marks a significant moment for IPG and the leagues it manages, positioning them within a publicly governed structure built for scale.

Backed by this new institutional structure, the new entity has outlined expansion plans into Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, extending its footprint across high-growth cricket markets.

For the LPL, as well as the Malaysia and Zimbabwe T20 leagues, the transition signals the start of a more structured and growth-driven phase. While the LPL remains intellectual property owned by Sri Lanka Cricket, IPG continues to hold exclusive commercial and media rights - now backed by institutional capital, enhanced governance standards, and long-term expansion planning.

The combined platform is focused on long-term asset appreciation, centralizing sponsorship revenue across leagues, upgrading broadcast production to 4K standards, and creating predictable recurring revenue streams. The aim is to evolve standalone tournaments into an integrated, multi-market cricket enterprise spanning South Asia and other emerging territories.

Since entering the franchise cricket space, IPG has played a key role in building commercial structures around emerging-market leagues. The merger consolidates IPG's league management, media monetization, and commercial operations within a capital-backed framework designed for long-term asset growth rather than short tournament cycles.

Following its recent combination with Flash, urban-gro, Inc. (“ubran-gro”) is a diversified sports, media, and experiential marketing platform focused on the creation, production, and monetization of live events, original content, and branded fan experiences. The company uses across multiple sports and entertainment verticals, using proprietary intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and experiential activations to engage audiences and deliver value for brands, sponsors, and media partners. Flash integrates content creation, event execution, and media distribution to build scalable platforms within the global sports and entertainment ecosystem. For more information, visit

The Lanka Premier League has established itself as one of the region's most dynamic and widely followed T20 tournaments, bringing together top Sri Lankan cricketers and leading international stars in an electrifying showcase of the game. The league is owned and operated by the IPG Group, its official rights holder. The sixth edition of the LPL was staged from December 1 to December 23, 2025, across three premier venues – Colombo, Dambulla, and Kandy. Fans were able to experience 24 high-octane matches over 24 days, featuring marquee overseas players alongside Sri Lankan cricketing stalwarts. The league comprising five competing franchises will vie for the coveted trophy this edition.

Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC (“IPG”), founded by Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, and now a subsidiary of Flash, is a global leader in sports marketing, event management, sponsorship rights, and production, with deep expertise in international cricket properties and sports media. As the rights holder for major cricket leagues, IPG has consistently delivered world-class sporting experiences, pioneering innovations in fan engagement, ground sponsorships, and league management. With its strong global footprint, the group continues to shape and elevate the sports and entertainment landscape.

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