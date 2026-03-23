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Patchmaster Expands Illinois Footprint With Opening Of Chicago's Southwest Suburbs Franchise
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- PatchMaster ®, the nation's leading drywall repair and professional paint finishing franchise, announced the opening of PatchMaster Chicago's Southwest Suburbs, its third location in Illinois. The new franchise is owned and operated by Jason Stafford, an accomplished entrepreneur with extensive experience in both independent business ownership and multi-unit franchise operations.
PatchMaster Chicago's Southwest Suburbs will serve communities including Aurora, Naperville, Plainfield, Romeoville, Bolingbrook, and Downers Grove, providing professional drywall repair, ceiling restoration, and interior painting services to residential and commercial customers.
Stafford brings a well-rounded professional background to the PatchMaster system, having served as managing partner of Babyland® & Babyland Online®, a juvenile goods retailer, and as a Franchise Group Director with Two Men and a Truck®, where he gained extensive experience in operations leadership, strategic planning, and scaling franchise organizations.
“My experience as an independent small business owner gave me a strong foundation in customer service and grassroots marketing,” said Stafford.“I was looking for a service-based business that could operate on a decentralized model, reach profitability more efficiently, and perform well across economic cycles. The combination of a focused service offering and a strong support system made PatchMaster the right fit.”
At PatchMaster Chicago Southwest Suburbs, Stafford manages all sales and administrative functions, while experienced local technicians deliver high-quality field service. His vision includes building a strong company culture, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and actively giving back to the communities he serves.
“Jason brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial ownership experience and large-scale franchise leadership,” said Paul Ferrara, President & CEO, PatchMaster.“He understands what it takes to operate a disciplined business while building a culture that values people and service. We're excited to support his growth in the Chicago market.”
After more than 20 years of living and running businesses in southern Illinois, Stafford has recently moved to the Chicago area to be closer to family. With more than a decade of experience in a previous franchise system, he chose PatchMaster as the right fit to begin his next chapter.
For more information or to schedule service, visit or contact Jason at... / (630) 864-6059
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 200 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch and Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition-often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
Learn more
To explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity
To find trusted drywall and painting repair professionals, visit: PatchMaster
PatchMaster Chicago's Southwest Suburbs will serve communities including Aurora, Naperville, Plainfield, Romeoville, Bolingbrook, and Downers Grove, providing professional drywall repair, ceiling restoration, and interior painting services to residential and commercial customers.
Stafford brings a well-rounded professional background to the PatchMaster system, having served as managing partner of Babyland® & Babyland Online®, a juvenile goods retailer, and as a Franchise Group Director with Two Men and a Truck®, where he gained extensive experience in operations leadership, strategic planning, and scaling franchise organizations.
“My experience as an independent small business owner gave me a strong foundation in customer service and grassroots marketing,” said Stafford.“I was looking for a service-based business that could operate on a decentralized model, reach profitability more efficiently, and perform well across economic cycles. The combination of a focused service offering and a strong support system made PatchMaster the right fit.”
At PatchMaster Chicago Southwest Suburbs, Stafford manages all sales and administrative functions, while experienced local technicians deliver high-quality field service. His vision includes building a strong company culture, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and actively giving back to the communities he serves.
“Jason brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial ownership experience and large-scale franchise leadership,” said Paul Ferrara, President & CEO, PatchMaster.“He understands what it takes to operate a disciplined business while building a culture that values people and service. We're excited to support his growth in the Chicago market.”
After more than 20 years of living and running businesses in southern Illinois, Stafford has recently moved to the Chicago area to be closer to family. With more than a decade of experience in a previous franchise system, he chose PatchMaster as the right fit to begin his next chapter.
For more information or to schedule service, visit or contact Jason at... / (630) 864-6059
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 200 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch and Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition-often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
Learn more
To explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity
To find trusted drywall and painting repair professionals, visit: PatchMaster
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