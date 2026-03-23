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KPN Reports On Progress Of € 250M Share Buyback


2026-03-23 01:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KPN has repurchased 1,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 16 March to 20 March 2026. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.81 per share for a total consideration of € 4.8m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 29 January 2026 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 20 March 2026 is 7,400,000 for a total consideration of € 34.2m.

Aggregated transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback
23/03/2026
KPN-SBB

Attachment

  • KPN reports on progress of EUR 250m share buyback

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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