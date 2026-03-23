Only One Day Away. C-Level Technology Leadership And The Rise Of Iconic Leaders Will Shape The Conversation At HMG Strategy's 2026 New Jersey Summit. Be A Part Of It. Register Now

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's leading platform for inspiring technology executives to lead boldly and shape the future of business, will bring New Jersey C-level leaders together tomorrow to explore how technology, AI, and leadership excellence are redefining the enterprise of 2030. The summit is no cost to qualified attendees. Register Now.

The highly-anticipated 18th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will be held on March 24, 2026. This year's programming will include a new emphasis on Iconic Leadership - How to Lead Like a CEO and Why the Future Demands Authentic and Visionary Leaders, reflecting the emerging leadership capabilities required in today's fast-moving environment. In an era defined by exponential innovation, AI disruption, and rising stakeholder scrutiny, the role of the technology executive is undergoing a profound transformation. The expectations placed on CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and digital leaders have never been higher-or more multidimensional.

“The post-quantum era is no longer a distant conversation-it's becoming an urgent leadership imperative,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“At the 18th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit in Morristown, we're bringing together senior technology executives to explore strategic imperatives for CIOs and CTOs, including an exclusive session featuring Richard M. Entrup, MD of KPMG. Alongside sessions on innovation, cybersecurity, and inner balance, this summit is about preparing leaders to guide organizations through what comes next.”

Topics to be explored at the 18th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are scheduled to include:

Leading a High-Performing Team and Building Trust

How to Lead Like a CEO

Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies to Drive Long-Term Business Performance

Becoming an Exceptional Board Director Candidate

Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator

Visionary Tech Leaders on Innovation and Inner Balance



In addition, the 18th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit includes an exclusive session on Strategic Imperatives for CIOs and CTOs in the Post-Quantum Era featuring Richard M. Entrup, MD and Head of Emerging Solutions, Enterprise Innovation for KPMG.

Speakers are selected from each Summit's region so content reflects local dynamics and market-specific challenges. Here are some of the speakers for the 18th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit:

Roota Almeida, Global CISO, Kyowa Kirin Inc.

Priscilla Amalraj, Global Head of Digital Product Engineering & Delivery, IEEE

Shawn Banerji, Managing Partner, Technology, Digital and Data Leaders, The Caldwell Partners

Ben Cabrera, Fractional CIO, Freeman Clarke

Rick Carney, CIO, Infrastructure & Operations, Omnicom Group

Sunil Dadlani, Chief Information & Transformation Officer & Chief Cyber Security Officer, Atlantic Health System

Keith Donnelly, Vice President, Risk Management, Broadridge Financial Solutions

Richard M. Entrup, MD and Head of Emerging Solutions, Enterprise Innovation, KPMG

Lookman Fazal, Former Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit

Dennis Glacken, Professor, School of Business, Stevens Institute of Technology

Justin Heller, Senior Vice President, Chief Data Officer, Synchrony Financial

Dutt Kalluri, Chief Digital Officer, Celsior Technologies

Ajoy Kumar, Executive Vice President & Head of Application Security, Wells Fargo

Michael Lederman, Vice President, Information Technology, The Leading Hotels of the World Ltd.

Michael Mahar, Senior Vice President, Head of Technology, Loyalty & Digital Products, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Leif Maiorini, CIO, Corporate Services, Omnicom Group

Mark Pfister, CEO and Chief Board Consultant, M. A. Pfister Strategy Group

Joseph Puglisi, Growth Strategist/Interim CIO, 10xnewco

Juliette Sampson, Board Advisor, Devfi

Mark Sander, Founder and Managing Partner, MFS Solutions LLC

Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign

(Speaker list subject to change.)

The 18th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is scheduled to be held at The Madison Hotel, 1 Convent Road, Morristown, NJ 06960.

Events are underway across North America, with Summits scheduled from Atlanta to Silicon Valley and several major cities in between. Each HMG Strategy C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is designed as an invitation for technology leaders to step into the next evolution of leadership, gaining insight, perspective, and peer connection as they navigate unprecedented change.

Hunter Muller is a trusted voice on the global IT landscape, spanning cybersecurity threats, geopolitical dynamics, and the leadership expectations placed on today's C-level technology executives. With 30+ years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 leaders through strategic planning and career advancement, Muller brings deep perspective to the challenges and opportunities ahead. He founded HMG Strategy in 2008 to champion innovative, bold, and forward-looking leadership across the technology community.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, consultants, and C-Suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect CIO peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.

Through its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Series, CIO events, publications, and Digital Resource Center, HMG Strategy provides world-class coverage of AI, cyber security, IT leadership, digital transformation, SASE, and consulting trends. The Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) convenes elite leaders to solve today's toughest challenges, while HMG's Global Advisory Services deliver peer-driven research, insights, and intelligence to help executives lead with vision.

At HMG, we believe in Trust & Inspire leadership - helping executives inspire innovation, expand their network, and create legendary careers.

HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Built

Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Chief Operations Officer, HMG Strategy

203-221-2702 |...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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