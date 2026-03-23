Eberl And Liberate Launch Integration To Accelerate FNOL-To-Repair Response

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Eberl Claims Service, a provider of end-to-end claims solutions for property insurers, today announced an integration with Liberate that enables carriers to assign credentialed emergency service providers at first notice of loss (FNOL). The integration connects Liberate's digital and voice AI FNOL intake with Eberl's managed repair workflow, allowing carriers to initiate mitigation and other emergency services earlier in the claim lifecycle - without disrupting existing claims or service models.

For many carriers, assigning emergency services at FNOL remains a manual or disconnected process, resulting in delays during critical moments for policyholders. This integration enables a streamlined FNOL-to-Service Provider assignment workflow, designed to help carriers take action sooner while maintaining operational oversight and control.

Enabling Faster Action at FNOL

When a policyholder reports a claim through Liberate, key loss details are captured during FNOL and the policyholder may be offered immediate assistance from a credentialed service provider.

If the policyholder opts in, the assignment is automatically created within Eberl's managed repair workflow based on carrier-defined rules and availability. Service Provider information is then communicated to the policyholder at the conclusion of FNOL, helping set clear expectations and reduce follow-up friction. This system-to-system integration is designed to support timely response, control, and transparency - rather than acting as a simple referral or handoff.

Benefits for Carriers and Policyholders

The integration is designed to help carriers:

●Reduce time to mitigation by providing service earlier in the claim lifecycle

●Improve the policyholder experience through faster assistance and clearer next steps

●Maintain visibility into assignment status, performance, and service activity

●Support severity management and operational efficiency through earlier intervention

Importantly, the integration allows carriers to extend FNOL capabilities without changing existing vendor programs, claims workflows, or contractual relationships.

Industry Perspective

The integration gives carriers a practical way to initiate emergency mitigation and repair coordination earlier in the claim lifecycle while maintaining operational oversight.

John Burns, Chief Client Officer at Eberl, highlighted the importance of pairing speed with control as carriers look to improve early claim handling.

“Connecting digital FNOL intake directly to our repair workflow allows insurers to act sooner while maintaining visibility and control - helping them support policyholders more quickly and with greater confidence at the moment it matters most.”

For Liberate, the focus is on making FNOL a more effective starting point for resolution.

“FNOL shouldn't stop at data capture,” said Amrish Singh, CEO.“Linking intake to next-step action helps carriers support policyholders more effectively when timing matters most.”

Availability

The Eberl–Liberate integration is live and available to carriers seeking to enhance FNOL workflows and accelerate emergency mitigation and repair coordination. Configuration options allow carriers to align provider assignment models with their operational preferences and service strategies.

For additional information or to discuss implementation options, carriers may contact Eberl Claims Service or Liberate directly.

About Eberl

Eberl is a claims solutions partner supporting property insurers across the full claim lifecycle. The organization delivers independent adjusting, inspection services, managed repair, and training, offered individually or as an integrated solution to meet carriers where they need support.

Eberl's nationwide network of claims professionals and service providers help insurers respond faster, improve accuracy, and drive better claim outcomes from FNOL through final resolution across all claim types. Learn more at .

About Liberate

Liberate is the System of Action for Insurance, deploying insurance-native AI agents across sales, service, and claims. Liberate helps carriers, agencies, and insurance operators drive more than 10% revenue growth and delight their customers while cutting operating costs by greater than 25% by resolving customer requests end-to-end across voice and digital channels. Unlike basic voice bots or horizontal AI platforms, Liberate orchestrates complete workflows with built-in governance, safety controls, and full auditability designed for regulated, long-form customer interactions. Today, Liberate supports insurance operations representing over $100B in premium volume. Learn more at .

Media Contact for Liberate: Jake Katz |...