MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 23, 2026 6:54 am - India's native GPU cloud infrastructure steps forward to power the nation's AI ambitions - from startup labs to enterprise data centers

Cyfuture AI, one of India's leading cloud and AI infrastructure providers, today announced the launch of its GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) offering, making enterprise-grade NVIDIA GPU compute - including H100 SXM, L40S, A100 80GB, and V100 - available just-in-time to AI developers, enterprises, research institutions, and startups PAN India. The launch marks a meaningful push toward building India-first AI compute infrastructure that is accessible, scalable, and performance-ready.

The move aligns closely with the Government of India's IndiaAI Mission, which is rapidly scaling the nation's common compute capacity and empowering access to high-performance AI infrastructure. In May 2025, the Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that India's national compute pool had crossed 34,000 GPUs - with Cyfuture India Pvt. Ltd. recognized as an empanelled provider and L1 bidder across multiple GPU categories under the IndiaAI Mission framework. This latest commercial GPUaaS offering builds directly on that foundation.

A Full Stack of NVIDIA GPUs for Every AI Workload

Cyfuture AI's GPUaaS platform provides users with quick access to a curated fleet of NVIDIA's most capable GPUs, purpose-matched to various stages of the AI lifecycle:

.NVIDIA H100 SXM5 (80GB HBM3): Built on the Hopper architecture with fourth-generation Tensor Cores and a Transformer Engine, the H100 delivers up to 9x faster AI training and 30x faster LLM inference compared to the earlier generation. With 3TB/s memory bandwidth and 640GB total memory in an 8-GPU configuration, it handles frontier model training - including 100B+ parameter LLMs - without breaking a sweat.

.NVIDIA L40S (48GB GDDR6): The L40S is built around Ada Lovelace architecture and comes with dual NVENC/NVDEC engines in a PCIe form factor. It's a strong fit for teams doing generative AI inference, computer vision, or media rendering - especially when you want solid performance without the power draw that comes with the H100.

.NVIDIA A100 (80GB HBM2e): A proven workhorse for deep learning, scientific simulation, and large-scale model fine-tuning. The A100's multi-instance GPU (MIG) capability allows up to seven isolated compute slices from a single GPU - making it economical for organizations that require flexible, shared compute.

.NVIDIA V100 (32GB HBM2): A reliable, cost-effective option for teams running established ML workloads, training mid-scale models, or running batch inference. With NVLink connectivity and proven ecosystem support, the V100 remains relevant for a wide range of production AI tasks.

Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure, Without the Enterprise Complexity

What makes Cyfuture AI's GPU as a Service different is not just what hardware is available - it is how easily teams can get up and running. GPU instances can be provisioned within minutes through a self-service cloud console or via API, and come pre-configured with popular AI/ML frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Jupyter. There is no need to spend time on environment setup before actual work begins.

The platform helps containerized deployments via Docker and Kubernetes, permitting DevOps teams to combine GPU compute without delay into their existing CI/CD pipelines. High-velocity Gen5 NVMe storage and low-latency networking ensure that data pipelines keep pace with GPU throughput - a crucial factor in large-scale training runs where storage bottlenecks can idle premium compute.

For inference-focused use instances, serverless inferencing capabilities allow real-time AI application deployment without dealing with tenacious GPU instances. Workloads can scale dynamically - whether a team requires a single node for development or a multi-node cluster for distributed training. All environments are isolated and secured at the hardware level, meeting the requirements of enterprise and regulatory-sector workloads.

Supporting India's AI Self-Reliance

India's AI ecosystem has been growing rapidly - but for too long, a significant portion of the compute powering that growth has sat in data centers outside the country. Cyfuture AI's GPU as a Service offering is a direct response to that gap. By hosting NVIDIA GPU infrastructure in PAN India, the company also assists other enterprises to keep their data and model training workflows within the confines of the nation - reducing regulatory risk, enhancing data sovereignty, and economizing on the latency associated with deploying workloads abroad.

This is particularly significant given the IndiaAI Mission's core philosophy. As Union Minister Vaishnaw emphasized at the IndiaAI event in New Delhi, "Technology should not be left in the hands of a few. It's very important that a larger section of society should be able to access technology, develop new solutions and get better opportunities." Cyfuture AI's GPUaaS is built to put that vision into practice - making serious GPU compute accessible to early-stage AI startups and well-funded enterprises alike, on a pay-as-you-go basis that eliminates the massive capital expenditure of owning hardware.

Cyfuture AI has also been recognized as a key infrastructure partner under the IndiaAI Mission, securing L1 bids across GPU categories, including NVIDIA H100 SXM, L40S, and A100 80GB. This empanelment reflects both the quality of Cyfuture AI's infrastructure and the government's confidence in Indian cloud providers to anchor the country's compute backbone.

"India's AI moment is now. What's been missing is accessible, high-performance compute infrastructure that teams can rely on without the overhead of managing hardware. With our GPU as a Service offering, we're giving developers, researchers, and enterprises the tools they need to build serious AI - from here in India. This is not just about cloud services; it's about making sure India builds its own AI future on its own infrastructure."

- Spokesperson, Cyfuture AI

Who Is This For?

Cyfuture AI's GPUaaS is designed to serve a wide range of users:

.AI and ML teams training or fine-tuning LLMs, diffusion models, or multimodal AI systems

.Startups and scale-ups that need burst compute without committing to CapEx-heavy hardware purchases

.Research institutions and universities seeking cost-effective access to frontier GPU hardware for academic AI research

.Enterprises in logistics, BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing running AI-driven analytics, simulation, or computer vision pipelines

.Government and public sector teams building AI-powered solutions aligned with national digital programs

Availability

Cyfuture AI's GPU as a Service is available without delay. Organizations can sign on and release GPU instances through the Cyfuture AI cloud console at cyfuture, or discover API-based provisioning for integration with existing infrastructure. On-demand, monthly, annual, and annually pricing plans are available to be had to in shape various project timelines and budgets.

About Cyfuture AI

Cyfuture AI is a prominent Indian AI and cloud infrastructure company providing GPU compute, AI-as-a-Service, serverless inferencing, fine-tuning, and enterprise cloud solutions. As an empanelled accomplice under the Government of India's IndiaAI Mission, Cyfuture AI is dedicated to building domestic compute capability and making state-of-the-art AI that fits any size enterprises throughout the nation and across the globe.