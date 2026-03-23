Geordie AI Introduces Beam: The First AI Agent Remediation Suite With Context Engineering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proactive security controls allow forward-looking teams to secure AI agents at scale

LONDON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today , Geordie AI announces a new solution for managing AI agent risk through context engineering, as CEO Henry Comfort takes the stage at RSAC Innovation Sandbox in San Francisco. Legacy security stacks and proxy-based approaches leave risk compounding invisibly across agent ecosystems - creating gaps that slow both security and productivity. Geordie's new remediation suite, Beam, assesses risk holistically and continuously feeds mitigation back to the agent using context-based controls, so teams' AI initiatives can continue at full speed.

“Our customers want to actively address the security issues in their AI agents so their organizations can innovate quicker,” says CEO and Co-Founder Henry Comfort.“Geordie helps them do this with a context-driven 'easy button' that takes care of risks before they snowball into massive problems.”

Organizations are rapidly adopting AI agents to innovate and improve their productivity. Recent research suggests that over 70% of developers are using coding agents every day, and another study from Microsoft said that more than 80% of the Fortune 500 are actively using agents in their organizations today.

According to Gartner, 74% of Security leaders say these same AI agents represent a completely new attack vector in their organization. But legacy endpoint, cloud, and network security tools were built to secure users and traditional software, not AI agents that make decisions in real time, move across tools, and carry context between systems.

In the face of this massive adoption, security teams are faced with an impossible tradeoff; put up proxies and gateways to stay safe, but add latency to those agents, killing the business value at scale and losing a chunk of visibility.

Beam was created to manage risk in a way that allows the adoption of AI agents to continue at full pace, beyond isolated pilots. First, Geordie's risk engine maps how an agent is configured and how it behaves in real time: what it is trying to do, what it's already done, and the environments in which it's operating. Based on this behavior, Beam deterministically assesses the appropriate context and security policies to provide back to the agent, creating a continuous feedback loop that proactively improves and evolves with agent behavior in real time. Instead of relying on fixed rules, Beam shapes how agents behave as they operate. That means responses are specific and adaptive, not generic.

And over time, that creates a system that improves with usage. The more agents run, the more accurately you can understand and guide their behavior, which truly helps enterprise adoption and governance.

“For us, AI agents are a necessity to our competitive advantage,” said Leo Cunningham, CISO at Owkin.“We chose to work with Geordie because of its purpose-built approach, which doesn't risk the business innovation that started our AI agent journey in the first place.”

This product release comes as Geordie experiences exponential momentum in the market, with the number of secured agents increasing 10x in just under five months. Revenue has also increased tenfold in the last two months, and Geordie was recently recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Guardian Agents, having also won the Black Hat Innovation Spotlight competition in London.

Meet the team at RSAC in the Innovation Sandbox, or sign up for a spot to meet with Geordie's engineers for open, practitioner‐level discussions on Tuesday, March 24, at The Harlequin. Sign up for these limited spots here.

Meet Geordie at RSA

About Geordie AI

Geordie is the only AI Agent Security and Governance Platform built from the agent out - because your agents are already operating beyond your perimeters, invisible to pre-agent tools and only partially visible to those built around them. Meeting agents where they live, Geordie maps their full anatomy, connections, and context, steering with precision so your business never has to choose between security and innovation. Trusted by some of the most forward-thinking organizations in the world.

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Story Tweedie-Yates

VP of Marketing, Geordie AI

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