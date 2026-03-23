Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Sets UAE Hospitality Benchmark As First Signatory Of Glasgow Declaration On Climate Action

. The Declaration is a global initiative that aims to unite the tourism sector in reducing carbon emissions by half by 2030.

Sharjah, UAE (March 22, 2026): - Coral Beach Resort Sharjah is proud to announce its recent acknowledgment and listing as a signatory of the Glasgow Declaration Initiative on Climate Action in Tourism. This recognition cements Coral Beach Resort Sharjah's status as the only hotel in the UAE to receive this honour, further enhancing our commitment to sustainable tourism.

The Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism is a global initiative launched during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021 aimed at bringing together the tourism sector to cut carbon emissions by half by 2030 and reach net zero as early as possible before 2050, in line with science-based targets.

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah's recognition aligns perfectly with the Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum Awards 2025 under Sustain Sharjah category, recognition bestowed by Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority on November 19, 2025. This accolade highlights the hotel's dedication to the Six Pillars of sustainability, particularly focusing on Climate, Waste, Culture, Water, Nature, and Education.

Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah said,“I am incredibly proud to announce our inclusion among the signatories of the Glasgow Declaration Initiative on Climate Action in Tourism. This achievement not only recognizes our hotel's commitment to environmental sustainability but also sets a benchmark for hospitality & tourism industry in the UAE. Our efforts-including our innovative waste management system, an on-site water bottling plant, energy-efficient operational systems, and our active partnerships in recycling and tree planting-illustrate our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint. By committing to measurable carbon reduction and sustainable operations, we aspire to inspire others in the hospitality industry to follow. At Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, we believe that our initiatives will not only benefit our guests but also make a lasting positive impact on our planet.”

As a signatory of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has committed to raise its climate ambition in support of global climate goals. It also has agreed to deliver a climate action plan within 12 months, aligned with the five pathways of the Declaration (Measure, Decarbonize, Regenerate, Collaborate, Finance), report progress on an annual basis, and work in a collaborative spirit, sharing good practices and solutions, and disseminating information.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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PR Category: Travel & Tourism

Posted on: Monday, March 23, 2026 11:18:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

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