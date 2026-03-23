Russians Intensify Assaults On Several Fronts At Once, Says Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this on Facebook.

“Over the course of four days this week, from March 17 to 20, 2026, the intensity of the enemy's offensive operations increased. The enemy attempted to break through our troops' defensive lines on several strategic fronts simultaneously. Fierce battles unfolded along the entire line of contact. In total, the enemy carried out 619 assaults over these four days,” Syrskyi noted.

According to him, the invaders concentrated their main assault on the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka sectors, where the most attacks occurred. Specifically, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 163 times, and in the Oleksandrivka sector, 96 times.

The situation remained no less tense in the Kostiantynivka sector, where Russian troops carried out 84 assaults, as well as in the Ocheretyne, Lyman, and Kupiansk sectors, where more than 150 combat engagements took place.

“Despite tremendous pressure and the deployment of significant reserves, the Russian command failed to accomplish its objectives. Thanks to the professional and coordinated actions of Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy's offensive operations were halted on several fronts. In some sectors of the front, intense fighting continues, but the enemy is forced to regroup its forces,” Syrskyi emphasized.

The invaders are attempting to bring in new units and are preparing to resume their attacks, banking on deteriorating weather conditions that, in their view, should reduce the effectiveness of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and hinder the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery.

“The Russian military command threw tens of thousands of soldiers into 'meat grinders,' but the cost of this attempted offensive proved catastrophic for the aggressor. Over four days of intense assault operations, the enemy lost more than 6,090 servicemen killed and wounded. Meanwhile, over the course of the week, the enemy's total losses amounted to approximately 8,710 personnel killed and seriously wounded,” Syrskyi noted.

The Defense Forces also destroyed a considerable amount of enemy military equipment.

“We were prepared for an intensification of the Russian horde's onslaught, so we made the necessary operational decisions. The troops received reinforcements and were supplied with military equipment, weapons, and ammunition. At the same time, I want to emphasize that successfully repelling the enemy's massive assaults was made possible first and foremost thanks to the courage and resilience of every soldier who carries out combat missions and maintains discipline under these extremely difficult conditions,” Syrskyi emphasized.

According to him, just as four years ago at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have proven their superiority on the battlefield. In certain sectors, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers have seized the initiative and are conducting their own offensive operations, employing active defense tactics.

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“I thank the soldiers who have withstood the enemy's onslaught, are holding designated lines, and continue to liberate Ukrainian land from the invaders,” the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Among others, he expressed his gratitude to the 82nd and 95th separate air assault brigades, the 3rd, 5th, and 92nd separate assault brigades, the 1st, 33rd, 225th, 425th, and 475th separate assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 4th and 14th separate operational brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as other combat units holding the line and eliminating the enemy.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to March 23, 2026, amount to approximately 1,288,850 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff