MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) GMG Launches European Sales Team; G(R) Lubricant Patent Accepted for Europe

March 23, 2026 8:05 AM EDT | Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has officially launched its European sales activity. During the week of March 9th, GMG held a kick off training workshop in London where it brought together its new team members from various locations in Europe and UK for technical product and sales training.

The GMG European Sales team numbers more than 10 professional sales executives based in Europe and UK who focus on lead generation, inside sales and executive sales business development for GMG's G® Lubricant and THERMAL-XR® products.







Figure 1: Members of the GMG European Sales Team

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Separately, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has been informed that the G® Lubricant patent in Europe has been accepted to be granted for a period of 20 years.

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented "Building a sales force in key areas of the world is one of GMG's key activities it is focused on right now and to get the European team set up and running so fast has been a great achievement."

Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, commented: "I congratulate the Company on building the European Sales team and look forward to hearing of future success."

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at ..., +61 415 445 223 Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, ..., +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the size, term and success of GMG's European sales team and the eventual granting of and successful enforceability of the Company's G® Lubricant patent.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including the European sales team will perform and the Company's G® Lubricant patent will be patented successfully. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation that the GMG European Sales team does not successfully drive sales for the Company and the Company's G® Lubricant patent is not patented and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at .

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.