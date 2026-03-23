ESET Presents Six Sessions At RSAC 2026 To Advance Cyber Resilience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To help advance AI innovation, ESET joins the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) as a Silver member

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced its participation at RSACTM Conference in San Francisco this week. In six expert-led presentations, ESET will address pressing cybersecurity challenges – arming cybersecurity practitioners and IT decision makers with intelligence to improve their cyber resiliency and advance their security operations.

ESET also announced that it has joined the Linux Foundation's newly formed Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) as a silver member to help agentic AI evolve transparently and securely. An open-source initiative, AAIF provides a neutral, open governance model to support the responsible development of Agentic AI technologies and standards.

“This year's RSAC theme, 'The Power of Community,' exemplifies the importance of sharing ideas, new threat vectors/adversarial tactics, and critical opportunities to advance the industry,” said Ryan Grant, Country Manager, U.S. and Canada, at ESET North America.“Reflecting our long-held commitment to prevention-first security, ESET is excited to join forces with members of the Agentic AI Foundation's initiative to support transparent practices and the safe development of agentic AI. Following significant investments in our threat intelligence and cybersecurity portfolio, we look forward to meeting with ESET partners, business customers, and prospective users from around the world this week who are looking to battle tomorrow's toughest adversaries and improve resilience.”

ESET's Presentation Schedule:



Monday 8:30am:“Strong Enough To Stay Human: Personal Blueprint for Sustainable Leadership” Viktoria Ivanova, Vice President, Consumer & IoT, ESET

Monday 9:40am:“Beyond the Armor: Growing into Mature Leadership” Viktoria Ivanova, Vice President, Consumer & IoT, ESET

Monday 9:40am:“Advanced or Just Persistent? Re-examining APT Sophistication” Robert Lipovsky, Senior Manager of Malware Research, ESET

Wednesday 9:40am:“Supply Chain Dependencies: Have You Checked Your Blind Spot?” Tony Anscombe, Chief Security Evangelist, ESET

Wednesday 1:15pm:“Let's Rant: 4 Things That Need to Change in Cybersecurity” Tony Anscombe, Chief Security Evangelist, ESET Thursday 1:30pm:“Facing Reality: Hacking Facial Recognition” Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Awareness Specialist, ESET

Cybersecurity solutions are evolving at breakneck speed, and these innovations are on full display this week at RSAC 2026. To see how ESET's products help transform operations, visitors to ESET's booth N-5253 can enjoy presentations from ESET and its partners and experience a range of live demos. This includes:



AI Advancements – Reduce the burden on security teams and secure AI automation without slowing adoption with ESET AI Skills Checker. This new feature helps companies to protect business workflows and reduce risk when deploying Agentic AI. Visitors to the booth can also learn about new updates in ESET Browser Privacy & Security that secure communications with AI chatbots.

ESET Threat Intelligence – Explore the newly launched ESET Threat Intelligence portal, featuring ESET's innovative, generative AI Advisor. Dive into how ESET can enhance cybersecurity measures by offering expertly curated insights and knowledge tailored to fortify defenses.

ESET PROTECT including Inspect and MDR & XDR – The ESET PROTECT Platform unifies prevention, detection, threat hunting, and MDR in a scalable, cloud-first XDR built to run efficiently. Experience how ESET services can swiftly identify and mitigate complex cyber threats, from ransomware to more sophisticated attacks, ensuring digital environments remain secure.

MSP environment – ESET offers a scalable, flexible, and seamless environment to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) around the globe. Discover how ESET solutions can transform operations. ESET Private – Organizations with massive, complex, or legacy environments face challenges off the shelf tools don't solve. This demo shows how ESET delivers scalable file scanning, long life/legacy protection, and differentiated threat intel for critical workloads, with case studies from global enterprises, and how custom security architectures improve reliability, performance, and visibility at scale.



On Wednesday evening, join ESET for a lineup of exclusive social events, including the Cyber Elite Sunset Voyage (sponsored by Stellar Cyber and Oracle) and the Bourbon & Banter Happy Hour (hosted by FutureCon's Ken Foster).

More details on ESET's presentation schedule, meeting and social opportunities, and booth activities can be found at .

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown-securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.

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