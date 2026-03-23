YSX TECH. CO., LTD Announces Two Partnerships To Accelerate Digital Transformation Of Service Offerings In China's Insurance Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (NASDAQ: YSXT) (the "Company" or "YSX"), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced that the Company and its subsidiary have entered into two separate cooperation agreements aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of its service offerings.

YSX has entered a Technical Services Cooperation Agreement with Guangzhou Hengzhun Insurance Appraisal Co., Ltd. ("Guangzhou HZIA"), and separately, the Company's subsidiary, Xinjiang Yishengxin Network Technology Co. Ltd. ("Xinjiang Yishengxin"), has entered into a two-year Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement with Tanbao Network Technology (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd. ("Tanbao Network"), a firm that develops patented video-communication and financial-data processing technologies with artificial intelligence ("AI") technologies. Together, these partnerships are intended to broaden the commercial application of YSX's proprietary digital solutions and deepen the Company's presence across core insurance workflows.

Partnership with Guangzhou HZIA: Facilitating Insurance Claims Adjusting

As a software and information technology service provider, the Company specializes in automotive insurance after-sales services and digital infrastructure, with a service network covering vehicle safety, rescue, and maintenance. Under the agreement with Guangzhou HZIA, YSX intends to leverage its software development capabilities to deploy bespoke digital solutions, including AI image recognition, drone-based disaster assessment, and blockchain evidence storage. These tools are designed to optimize risk assessment, loss investigation, and claims adjustment.

The cooperation is expected to integrate the Company's after-sales network with Guangzhou HZIA's insurance claims adjusting expertise. By introducing professional adjusting earlier in the claims process via a unified platform, the parties aim to deliver a seamless "one-stop" experience. This cooperation is anticipated to enhance the value proposition of the Company's service ecosystem. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the shared data analytics from both parties will support the development of dynamic risk control systems, which may aid the industry in pricing precision and product innovation.

Partnership with Tanbao Network: Exploring AI-Driven Insurtech Solutions

Since its founding in 2017, Tanbao Network has focused on applying AI technology to specific business applications and building an AI-driven strategy in network communication and fintech. It develops technologies for video communication data processing and financial data analysis and maintains a portfolio of intellectual property, which it applies toward industry solutions.

Under the Agreement with Tanbao Network, Xinjiang Yishengxin expects to contribute its customer base, industry knowledge, and market channels to the partnership. The two parties intend to leverage their respective strengths to build a technical cooperation system focusing on several key areas. First, by utilizing Tanbao Network's AI video analysis and data processing capabilities, the companies plan to co-develop an efficient remote auto claims assessment system and a risk identification platform, with the goal of improving service automation and accuracy. Second, by combining Xinjiang Yishengxin's industry knowledge with Tanbao Network's financial data analysis technologies, the parties anticipate building digital models for insurance-related assets and exploring additional opportunities in the digital management of such assets. Third, by sharing Xinjiang Yishengxin's industry data and network resources alongside Tanbao Network's technologies, both parties intend to explore new service offerings and expand their customer reach.

The agreement with Tanbao Network also outlines the establishment of a dedicated cooperation department, regular meetings, and communication channels to streamline project execution. The companies plan to foster mutual training and business exchanges through technical workshops, product demonstrations, and client events to share insights and expertise. Specific projects under the agreement with Tanbao Network will be governed by supplementary agreements detailing procedures, respective rights, obligations, fees, and other business terms.

Management Commentary

"These two partnerships represent a significant step forward in our 'Technology + Service' strategy," stated Mr. Jie Xiao, Chairman and CEO of YSX. "By combining Guangzhou HZIA's industry experience with our digital capabilities, we intend to contribute to the digital transformation of the insurance claims adjusting sector while introducing our technology into core insurance workflows. At the same time, our strategic partnership with Tanbao Network aligns industry resources with technological strength, and over the next two years, both parties expect to further enhance technology integration and innovation, aiming to accelerate the delivery of market-ready insurtech products and services."

"Our technological infrastructure is estimated to bring new momentum to traditional insurance claims adjusting, with the aim of elevating service efficiency and client value. Together, these collaborations are anticipated to create new growth opportunities, advance the widespread and standardized use of AI in insurance, and propel the insurtech sector into a new era of advanced development. We are committed to deepening technical and operational synergies across both partnerships and to delivering intelligent service solutions to the broader insurance market," Mr. Xiao added.

About YSX TECH. CO., LTD

YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit: and .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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