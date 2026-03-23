Above Security Raises $50M To Solve Insider Risk In The Agentic Era

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today, Above Security (Above), the AI-native agentic managed insider threat platform, emerged from stealth and announced $50 million in funding. The funding was led by Ballistic Ventures, Merlin Ventures, and Norwest, with participation from Jump Capital and QPV Ventures.

"We invest in companies that redefine categories, not incrementally improve them. Above Security is doing exactly that, and we are tremendously excited to partner with CEO Aviv Nahum and the Above team as they build the next generation of insider risk management." Phil Venables, Partner, Ballistic Ventures

Above has been generating substantial revenue for six months, with several enterprises deploying the platform in minutes and without writing a single policy, rule, or configuration. The company was founded by Aviv Nahum, a veteran of Unit 81, and Amir Boldo, a veteran of Unit 49, both elite branches of Israel's Unit 8200, and both seasoned entrepreneurs with prior exits.

Insider threat has never been a solved problem. Despite decades of investment in DLP, UEBA, and behavior analytics, organizations still cannot reliably detect, investigate, or stop risk that originates from inside their own walls. Now the problem is about to get orders of magnitude harder. As AI agents gain access to enterprise systems and act autonomously on behalf of employees, the perimeter of who counts as an insider is expanding faster than any existing tool was built to handle.

Above's platform uses a fleet of specialized AI investigators to continuously analyze behavior across identity, endpoint, SaaS, and AI environments. Rather than flagging anomalies or applying static data movement rules, the approach taken by DLP and UEBA tools, Above's Arbiter engine determines intent by correlating behavioral signals the way a human investigator would. The result is a sharp reduction in false positives, the elimination of most manual investigation time, and an evidentiary timeline that security, legal, and HR teams can act on directly.

"Most insider incidents we see are negligence, not malicious activity, so Above's coaching-first approach fits perfectly. Our biggest challenge was piecing together user activity across scattered systems. Above didn't just detect threats-it delivered complete behavioral timelines and surfaced critical incidents within five days that we would have otherwise missed." Matt Wilmot, CISO, Merlin Entertainments.

45% of breaches are attributed to non‐malicious human and system errors (IBM). This demonstrates that the majority of insider risk isn't malicious or intentional. It is employees trying to work faster, inadvertently creating inappropriate access, accidental data exposure, and shadow AI and IT risk. Above addresses both the negligent and the deliberate, making the platform relevant to security, HR, and legal teams simultaneously.

"Today's insider risk management requires constant investigation by humans. That model simply doesn't scale, and AI agents extrapolate this by orders of magnitude," said Aviv Nahum, Co-Founder and CEO. "AI agents are becoming insiders in everything but name. They have access, they take action, and they operate at machine speed, yet they're largely invisible to existing insider risk programs."

As AI systems take on more autonomous roles inside organizations, with access levels that grow by the day, Above argues they become de facto insiders with no corresponding oversight in existing security programs. The platform's investigation model applies equally to human and machine actors, a design decision the founders describe as the defining requirement of the agentic era.

"The rapid adoption of AI over the last five years has introduced new risks that require dedicated solutions," said Amir Boldo, Co-Founder and CPTO. "You can't secure tomorrow's organization if your definition of 'insider' stops at employees."

“In a future where AI will operate most complex systems, humans will not disappear-they will level up. Those who supervise and manage automation will hold real power within organizations. But with that power also comes risk: human error or an insider threat can have a much faster and far deeper impact. Above is building a protection layer that empowers people, reduces mistakes, and prevents insider threats before they become incidents. In an AI-accelerated world, true resilience begins with people." - Shay Michel, Managing Partner, Merlin Ventures.

"Insider threats represent one of the most critical and under-addressed challenges in cybersecurity today, accounting for nearly 30% of all security incidents. Aviv, Amir and the Above Security team have built an innovative approach that transforms how organizations detect and prevent these threats through real-time behavioral analysis and user education. We're excited to partner with Above Security as they revolutionize insider risk management for the modern enterprise." - Dror Nahumi, General Partner, Norwest.

As one of 35 & elected as top 5 companies selected for the 2026 Crowdstrike, AWS & NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, Above has established integrations with CrowdStrike, and others across identity, endpoint, and SaaS environments. The platform targets organizations with 1,000 or more employees operating in SaaS-forward environments.

Above Security is available now. Organizations can request a demo or sample investigation report at

About Above Security:

Founded in 2025 by Unit 8200 veterans Aviv Nahum (CEO) and Amir Boldo (CPTO), both with prior exits, Above Security is an AI-native managed insider threat platform built to make insider risk proactive and operational for every organization. Powered by a fleet of specialized AI investigators, Above analyzes human and AI behavior to surface real risk without rules, policies, or configuration. One of 35 companies selected for the 2026 Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, Above is backed by Merlin Ventures, Ballistic Ventures, and Norwest. Learn more at