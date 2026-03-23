Terra Innovatum Highlights Accelerating Progress Towards NRC Construction Permit And Expanding Commercial Opportunities In Updated Investor Presentation Ahead Of ROTH Conference

Advancing regulatory pathway, fully secured supply chain, and growing commercial traction position the Company for scalable deployment across AI, industrial, and healthcare markets



NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ: NKLR) (“Terra Innovatum” or the“Company”), developer of the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor, today announced the release of an updated investor presentation highlighting continued progress across regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial initiatives, as well as an expanded set of high-value end-market opportunities.

The updated presentation will be featured in connection with Terra Innovatum's participation at the ROTH Conference, where management is presenting, participating in panel discussions, and hosting one-on-one investor meetings.

The updated materials underscore several important developments:

Advanced Regulatory Progress and Clear Licensing Pathway

Terra continues to advance its engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), with multiple technical submissions completed and the pre-application phase nearing completion, supporting readiness for Construction Permit Application (CPA) submission

Design Completion and Fully Funded Path to First Deployment

The SOLOTM reactor design is complete, with no further R&D expected for first-of-a-kind (FOAK) deployment or next-of-a-kind (NOAK) commercialization, and existing capital expected to fully fund licensing, construction, and initial operations

End-to-End Supply Chain Secured and Manufacturing Underway

Terra has secured a full nuclear-grade supply chain and initiated pre-fabrication and manufacturing activities, significantly de-risking deployment timelines and enabling scalable production

Scalable, Asset-Light“Fabless” Manufacturing Model

The Company's factory-based, partner-driven production strategy is expected to support rapid scaling from hundreds to potentially thousands of units annually over time

Expanding Commercial Traction Across High-Growth End Markets

Terra is seeing strong demand across data centers, industrial applications, infrastructure, and healthcare, with approximately 200 non-binding pre-commercial unit commitments representing ~$4 billion in potential value

Strategic Positioning in AI Infrastructure and Other Key Energy-Constrained Markets

Recent commercial initiatives include a pilot deployment supporting next-generation AI data centers, with potential to scale significantly as demand for reliable, behind-the-meter power accelerates

Introduction of High-Value Product Extensions, Including Radioisotopes

The updated materials highlight SOLO's ability to produce multiple outputs - including electricity, process heat, and radioisotopes - expanding the Company's addressable market into high-margin healthcare and advanced industrial applications

Clear Path from FOAK to Commercial Scale Deployment

Terra is targeting FOAK deployment beginning in 2027 with commercialization in 2028, supported by a streamlined licensing approach and standardized reactor design

“We believe this updated presentation reflects the significant progress Terra Innovatum has made in transitioning from design and development to execution and commercialization,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum.“With our design complete, supply chain secured, and strong early commercial traction, we are well positioned to deliver scalable, reliable energy solutions to some of the fastest-growing and most power-constrained sectors globally. We look forward to continuing our engagement with institutional investors at his week's ROTH Conference."

The updated investor presentation is available on the Company's investor relations website at terrainnovatum.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO TM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor (SMRTM) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLOTM are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLOTM will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLOTM addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLOTM enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLOTM supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLOTM will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLOTM can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLOTM can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

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FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum's management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other“forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“will,”“projected,”“continue,”“increase,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“predicts,”“intends,”“trends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum's strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum's control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum's ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum's ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum's future business; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum's expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

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Kaitlin Taylor

Vice President

Investor Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

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Fatema Bhabrawala

Director

Media Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

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