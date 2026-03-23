Rezolve Ai To Announce Second Half And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On March 30, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered retail infrastructure, today announced it will release its financial results for the second half and full year ended December 31, 2025

Management will host a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business update.

The 2025 results are expected to reflect a period of significant commercial progress, including accelerated enterprise deployment and continued expansion of Rezolve's global commerce infrastructure platform.

Conference Call Details

The live webcast will be available on Rezolve Ai's Investor Relations website at:

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Participants may access the call by registering via the webcast link, which will be made available on the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the event.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is building the infrastructure layer for AI-driven commerce. Through its Brain Suite platform, Rezolve enables retailers, brands and financial institutions to engage consumers in real time and execute transactions directly through AI-powered systems.

For more information, visit .

Investor Contact

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Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

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+44 7576 094 040