PPHC Announces Acquisition Of WPI Strategy

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Policy Holding Company, Inc., (Nasdaq: PPHC) (AIM: PPHC), a leading global strategic communications provider offering a comprehensive range of advisory services in the areas of government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, announces that it has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of Westminster Policy Partners Limited (“WPI Strategy”, or“the Acquisition”), a leading UK public affairs and economics consultancy. WPI Strategy will become part of Pagefield Group, PPHC's London-based strategic communications subsidiary, upon closing which is expected on or around April 1, 2026.

Highlights



The Acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings accretive.

Expands Group capabilities in economics-led analysis and research-driven advocacy communications, and evidence-based policy strategy.

Enhances PPHC's footprint and depth in the UK and Europe.

Creates compelling cross-selling and integrated servicing opportunities across the Group's global client base, which includes approximately a quarter of the Fortune 500. Reinforces PPHC's strategy of combining organic growth with targeted, capability-enhancing M&A.



Transaction Overview

WPI Strategy, which was founded in 2014 by Nick Faith and Sean Worth, specializes in research-driven advocacy. Its offer combines communications and policy advisory with an industry-leading in-house economics capability, led by Martin Beck, the former Chief Economic Adviser to the EY ITEM Club. The firm regularly produces high-quality research and due diligence to support the commercial and reputational goals of its clients, including Abbvie, Bupa, Cisco, London City Airport, Microsoft, Pension Insurance Corporation, and VodafoneThree.

In the twelve months to January 2026, WPI Strategy generated approximately £2.45 million of net revenue and employs approximately 14 professionals. Also in 2025, WPI Strategy was awarded 'Consultancy of the Year' by City AM. The team was also recognized by PR Week for its support in the merger of Vodafone and Three, and has added new talent already in 2026.

All employees and advisers of WPI Strategy will transition as part of the Acquisition. The business intends to retain its trading brand and operate as the economics and policy consulting unit within Pagefield Group, and Nick Faith and Sean Worth will join Pagefield's Senior Leadership Team.

Strategic Rationale

The Acquisition advances PPHC's long-standing objective of building a portfolio of complementary strategic communications businesses that enhance the Group's ability to deliver integrated policy, communications and reputation advisory services.

WPI Strategy brings a differentiated research-driven advocacy model combining policy advisory, economic modeling, impact analysis, and communications strategy grounded in quantitative evidence.

The transaction further strengthens PPHC's presence in the UK, one of the world's most important policy and financial centers, following the Group's acquisition of Pagefield in 2024. The combined platform will comprise over 60 client-facing professionals.

Consistent with PPHC's acquisition strategy, the transaction is expected to be immediately earnings accretive and aligns with the Group's target margin profile. The addition enhances both organic growth prospects and long-term shareholder value.

Stewart Hall, CEO of PPHC, commented:

"This acquisition exemplifies our disciplined approach to growth. We are adding a meaningful, differentiated capability that strengthens our ability to combine economic evidence, policy advocacy and strategic communications to benefit our clients. Following our Nasdaq listing, our intention remains to deploy capital in a focused and accretive manner. This transaction is a perfect example of that strategy in action."

Nick Faith, Co-founder of WPI Strategy, commented:

"We are delighted to be joining the PPHC family and broadening the network's presence in the UK and Europe. The combination of WPI Strategy's economic and political consulting expertise with Pagefield's fully-integrated public affairs, digital and corporate communications capabilities means that, together, we can offer clients the most comprehensive and fully integrated offer in the UK market.

“We have also been developing our international capabilities via marquee global accounts and look forward to working closely with PPHC and its existing member companies to bring our consulting offer to the United States and other growth markets."

Oliver Foster, CEO of Pagefield Group, commented:

"WPI Strategy has for many years been delivering some of the best economic and policy analysis in the London market, and they have a particularly strong track record working for some of the world's most interesting organisations on some of the most important policy challenges of our time – both domestically and internationally. The synergies – for our clients and our teams alike – are clear. I'm thrilled that they're now a core part of the Pagefield and wider PPHC team."

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global strategic communications platform that supports clients in enhancing and defending their reputations, advancing policy objectives, managing regulatory risk, and engaging with federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

Engaged by approximately 1,400 clients, including companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations, PPHC is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation.

With operations across 18 offices in the United States and internationally, PPHC's services include government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, research and analytics, digital advocacy campaigning, and compliance support. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Global Market and on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "PPHC".

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