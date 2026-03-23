Stravilan LLC Introduces Imaginative Tales Positioned For Animated Series, Licensing Partnerships, And Global Media

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stravilan Enterprises Introduces Imaginative Tales Positioned for Animated Series, Licensing Partnerships, and Global Media Adaptation

Stravilan Enterprises LLC is proud to announce the KidsBedTimeStories publishing collection, marking the creative debut of author IANNIE AURAMIE in children's literature. The launch features two beautifully illustrated books showcasing original characters, rich worldbuilding, and premium production quality, all positioned as launchpads for animated series development, toy licensing partnerships, and international media distribution.

Book One: KidsBedTimeStories: A Quaint Collection of Short Stories, Dreams and Adventures

Target Audience: Ages 2–6

Designed as an introduction to imaginative storytelling, this debut collection features soft, whimsical watercolor illustrations that transport young readers to enchanted forests and dreamy islands. Each story is crafted to calm, inspire, and spark wonder during bedtime routines. The aesthetic emphasizes premium quality and artistic craft, differentiating the collection from mass-market picture books.

Availability: Amazon KDP (Paperback, Kindle)

Book Two: Under the Bone: A Sassy Pet Detective Adventure

Target Audience: Ages 6–10

A bold step into adventure storytelling, Under the Bone introduces readers to a Manhattan-set mystery series featuring hyper-detailed, near-3D illustration style that appeals to intermediate readers. The narrative centers on Sassy, a quick-witted canine detective, supported by a diverse cast of animal characters, each with distinctive personalities and skills.

Availability: Amazon KDP (Paperback, Kindle)

INTRODUCING THE CHARACTER UNIVERSE

The KidsBedTimeStories collection is built on a carefully designed cast of original characters, each with franchise potential:

Sassy: A resourceful, sassy girl-Pomeranian detective with sharp investigative instincts and adorable snazziness. The cutest and intellectual center of this adventure narratives.

Happy the Dalmatian: A spirited firefighter and loyal companion, bringing warmth and humor to group dynamics.

Javier Castillo de León: A sophisticated boy-Pomeranian with refined manners and unexpected courage, adding cultural depth and comedic contrast.

This character ensemble is designed to translate seamlessly to animated series, merchandise lines, plush toys, collectibles, and live-action adaptations.

STRATEGIC POSITIONING FOR MEDIA & LICENSING

KidsBedTimeStories enters a market hungry for original children's IP with global licensing potential. The launch is positioned specifically for discovery by:

Animation Studios seeking original IP for series adaptation

Toy Manufacturers evaluating licensable character portfolios

Media Production Companies developing multi-platform content strategies

International Distribution Partners seeking premium English-language children's content

The collection's dual approach – contemplative early-reader stories paired with action-driven detective narratives – appeals to broader demographic reach and extended product line potential.

Character diversity and distinctiveness ensure merchandising versatility (plush toys, action figures, clothing, accessories, books, digital content).

ABOUT STRAVILAN ENTERPRISES LLC

Stravilan Enterprises LLC is a closely held US based corporation conglomerate, with a new business branch focused on children's entertainment and publishing company dedicated to producing premium, imaginative content for young audiences. Founded by Aurelian Anghelusiu, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, the company, in conjunction with Author Iannie Auramie, specializes in original character-driven storytelling with emphasis on artistic quality, cultural representation, and multi-platform adaptation potential.

Website & Catalog: (Amazon KDP - KidsBedTimeStories Collection)

Press Contact: IANNIE AURAMIE

Company: Stravilan Enterprises LLC

Email:...

FOR INQUIRIES

For licensing proposals, media partnerships, or additional information:

AURELIAN ANGHELUSIU

Stravilan Enterprises LLC

Email:...

ASSETS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

High-resolution book cover images

Character illustration gallery

Author biography

Sample pages (Book 1 & Book 2)

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