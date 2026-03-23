PM Modi On LPG Concerns: 'West Asia Situation Worrisome, Working To Ensure Domestic Supply'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Monday, March 23, during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament and informed Parliament that 60 per cent of India's LPG is imported. The prime minister also added that the Union government was prioritising domestic supply of the gas and increasing production amid supply disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

PM Modi also termed the prevailing situation in the West Asia as“worrisome” as it is having a very adverse impact on the global economy and the livelihoods of people, he said.

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He said that the Union government was focusing into ensure that the public does not face any hardships amid LPG shortage due to the conflict in the Middle East region and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, PTI reported.

Signalling that the government was taking necessary steps to cushion the impact on households dependent on LPG for cooking, PM Modi said,“60 per cent LPG imported in India; govt giving priority to domestic use, increasing production. It has been our focus to ensure that the public faces the least hardships.”

“Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has become very challenging. Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth,” he said.

“The current situation in West Asia is worrisome. This crisis has been going on for more than three weeks, having a very adverse impact on the global economy and on people's lives. The entire world is urging all parties to resolve this crisis as quickly as possible,” PM Modi said.

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PM Modi also said that the security of Indians has been the government's biggest priority in times of conflict, and the Centre is sensitive, vigilant and also ready to extend every assistance.

Addressing the impact on Indian farmers and agriculture due to the Iran conflict, the prime minister said,“A major question is - what will be the impact of the war on agriculture? The farmers of our country have filled our grain reserves. Therefore, India has adequate food stocks. It is also our endeavour that sowing for the Kharif season takes place properly. The government has made adequate arrangements for fertilisers to deal with such situations. In the past as well, our government did not allow the burden of global crises to fall on farmers.”