KBR Announces Strategic Investment In Applied Computing To Accelerate AI Driven Innovation Across Energy And Industrial Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) today announced a strategic investment in UK-based Applied Computing, marking a significant step forward in KBR's AI driven growth strategy. As part of the investment, KBR has also secured a board position in the company.

The investment strengthens KBR's commitment to delivering advanced, explainable artificial intelligence solutions that improve operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability across the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors. Together, the companies will accelerate the development of new digital products and expand AI capabilities across KBR's global technology portfolio.

KBR and Applied Computing have also entered into a multi-year joint development agreement to co-create exclusive AI products for the energy sector. The companies will integrate Applied Computing's proprietary Orbital foundational model with KBR's licensed process technologies, domain expertise in capital projects and supply chains to deploy and develop new technologies across the full energy lifecycle. This forms a comprehensive, three-pronged approach covering asset operations, capital projects, and the derisking of next generation technologies.

“We're very excited about what this technology could unlock across the full lifecycle for multiple industries, and we're thrilled to make this investment in Applied Computer to spur future technologies,” said KBR Chief Digital and Development Officer Greg Conlon.“This investment strengthens KBR's position at the forefront of applied AI and enables us to scale innovations across our full range of licensed technologies and has the potential to create a new paradigm for OpEx analytics and NextGen CapEx delivery. Together, we're redefining how AI powers the critical systems that drive global economic growth.”

“It's our mission to provide operators with a foundation model that unlocks advantage at scale while delivering pathways to production that are safer, more efficient and far less carbon intensive. KBR is a natural fit for that mission. Their decades of data, industry domain knowledge and global reach mean we can now accelerate deployment of Orbital across the sector,” said Applied Computing CEO Callum Adamson.

This represents KBR's first strategic investment in an AI company and aligns with KBR's strategy to transform its offerings through technology. Applied Computing's physics-based AI foundation model (Orbital) represents a major inflection point in the engineering sector's adoption of AI. KBR will further support Applied Computing through its board role, co-located teams, and global network to accelerate commercial growth.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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About Applied Computing

Applied Computing builds Energy's foundation model. Orbital is the first foundation model built specifically for energy operations, combining physics-grounded intelligence with models across chemical engineering, time-series forecasting and language. Orbital provides real-time optimisation that operators can trust in the most complex environments – from refineries and petrochemical facilities to LNG, wind and hydro. Founded in London by Callum Adamson (CEO) and Dr Samyakh Tukra (Chief AI Officer), Applied Computing is already working with some of the world's most complex industrial sites. The firm recently raised one of the largest ever seed rounds for a UK AI company.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR's investment in Applied Computing and AI driven growth strategy, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

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Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

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