Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 As Strategic Partner

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its return to Crypto Summit 2026 as a Strategic Partner. This follows the exchange's successful participation as a Business Partner at the 2025 summit.

"Participating in Crypto Summit 2026 as a Strategic Partner allows us to engage even more deeply with a community whose incredible energy we first witnessed during our 2025 debut," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This year, we're arriving with expanded resources and deeper technical integrations, driven by our mission to provide the most secure and efficient trading infrastructure for both retail and institutional traders in the region."

As the eighth edition of the region's premier crypto event, Crypto Summit 2026 is the largest industry gathering in the CIS, expected to draw over 10,000 participants to Moscow's MTS Live Hall on March 25–26.

The summit serves as a convergence point for institutional investors, industrial mining leaders, and fintech pioneers. Featuring over 70 expert speakers and 100 exhibitors, the event is a primary launchpad for the latest advancements in digital asset infrastructure and liquidity solutions.

By early 2026, the CIS region has solidified its position as a primary global crypto hub, with Russia recently recording over $376 billion in annual crypto transaction volume, positioning it as the largest digital asset market in the territory.

This growth is supported by a rapidly expanding market for digital financial assets and tokenized commodities within the region, which has already surpassed a $13 billion valuation.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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