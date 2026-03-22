Adjunct Researcher, English and Writing, University of Tasmania

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I am an award-winning writer, editor and researcher from the UK. Currently based in lutruwita/Tasmania, where I'm an Adjunct Researcher at the University of Tasmania, I began my career in 1988 with a decade in music journalism, working for all the major UK music titles. During this time, I also published two books on women and rock culture for Pandora Press/HarperCollins. I have since written on parenting, psychology, sustainability, the arts, fashion, food and health for The Guardian, Elle UK, The Independent, New Statesman, NME, i-D, Lunch Lady, The Age, Dumbo Feather, Womankind, TasWeekend, and Island Magazine, among many, many other publications.

Formerly an Associate Lecturer in English and Writing, and a tutor in the Schools of English and Media at UTas, I am also a qualified psychodynamic psychotherapist with an MA in Jungian and postJungian Studies from the Centre for Psychoanalytic Studies at the University of Essex, UK.

I have presented my research at academic conferences around the world and have an extensive record of public engagement with media interviews, judging literary prizes, residencies, workshop facilitation, panel moderation, and regular cultural commentary.

As a creative writer, my practise-based research has focused on the representation of women in contemporary psychological suspense fiction, spanning psychoanalytic theory, and gender studies. I have also been active in the fields of ecopsychology, ecofeminism, sustainability literacy, and environmental communications.

My fiction has earned me three residential fellowships, including Varuna's Pitch Me initiative, and a funded Education Residency from Arts Tasmania. My debut novel, Catherine Wheel, written for my Creative Writing PhD at UTas, was published in July 2024. I am now working on my second novel for Ultimo Press.

In 2026, I will be co-teaching the Faber Academy's first Writing a Novel course in Hobart, and releasing my new literary podcast, Remotely Lit, which is being funded by a grant from Arts Tasmania.



2023–present Associate lecturer, University of Tasmania 1988–present Writer/Journalist/Author/Editor/Educator, Self-Employed



2022 University of Tasmania, PhD Creative Writing

2003 University of Essex, MA Jungian and PostJungian Studies (Hons) 1986 Polytechnic of North London, BA Humanities (Hons)



2024 Catherine Wheel: A Novel (Ultimo Press),

2021 The Girl Who Got Mad: Challenging Psychopathology in Domestic Noir's Antiheroines via Sarah Vaughan's Anatomy of A Scandal (2018), Clues; A Journal of Detection

2020 Re-Writing the Psycho-Bitch: Exploring the Psychological Complexity of the Anti-Heroine in Contemporary Domestic Noir Fiction, Antiheroines of Contemporary Media: Saints, Sinners & Survivors (Rowman & Littlefield)

2006 Developing a Jungian Ecopsychology, Spring: A Journal of Archetype and Culture

2005 A Critique of Analytical Psychology Approaches to Ecofeminist Spirituality, Harvest International Journal of Jungian Studies (

2005 Anima(l)s: Women, Nature and Jung, Anima(l)s: Women, Nature and Jung

1997 Girls Will Be Boys: Women Report on Rock (Pandora Press/HarperRow), 1994 Women, Sex and Rock'n'Roll: In Their Own Words (Pandora Press/HarperRow),

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