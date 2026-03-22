Apogee Therapeutics To Host Conference Call To Report Part A 52-Week Data From The Phase 2 APEX Trial Of Zumilokibart (APG777) In Patients With Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis On March 23, 2026
SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing optimized, novel biologics with potential for best-in-class profiles in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, today announced it will report Part A 52-week data from the Phase 2 APEX trial of zumilokibart on Monday, March 23, 2026. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
Webcast Details
Apogee Therapeutics' live webcast of the Phase 2 APEX Part A results will begin on Monday, March 23rd at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed via this link or the Investors section on the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.
About Apogee
Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, EoE, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other I&I indications. Apogee's antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. Zumilokibart, the company's most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets, as well as asthma and EoE. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today's standard of care. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Noel Kurdi
VP, Investor Relations
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.
...
Media Contact:
Dan Budwick
1AB Media
dan@1abmedia
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