Lecturer in Government, Jeff Bleich Centre for Democracy and Disruptive Technologies, Flinders University

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Dr. Intifar Chowdhury is a youth researcher and Lecturer in Government at Jeff Bleich Centre for Democracy and Disruptive Technologies, Flinders University, South Australia. She is passionate about writing to better the political representation of all young Australians in our democracy.

In July 2023, Intifar completed her PhD in political science at the Australian National University's (ANU) School of Politics and International Relations. Her doctoral research tackled the important question of whether young people are turning away from democracy. It comprised a quantitative enquiry on advanced democracies using survey data from comparative databases. Beyond academia, Intifar continually strives to translate her research work into public good: her political commentary on youth politics has appeared in diverse media platforms, including in The Conversation, The Guardian, The Canberra Times, The Ethics Centre, ABC Q&A, Al Jazeera English, the Democracy Sausage Podcast, Triple J Hack, Reuters, Australian Institute for International Affairs and ANU's Policy Forum.

Prior to this, Intifar obtained a double degree in Science (Biochemistry/Genetics) and International Relations (Honours) at the ANU. During her time as a student, Intifar has interned at the Commonwealth parliament, the Canberra Hospital and Wissenschaftszentrum für Sozialforschun in Berlin (WZB). At ANU, she also worked as the Senior Survey Research Officer for a youth longitudinal Post School Destination (GENERATION) survey, conducted by the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods (CSRM) in collaboration with the Australian Department of Education, Skills and Employment (DESE). In the past years, Intifar has represented ANU research while visiting the LIfBi research centre in Germany, the OECD Education Directorate in France and universities in Austria and Italy.

Intifar greatly enjoys teaching at university, educating and guiding the future custodians of democracy. Her teaching philosophy has been accredited at the UK Higher Education Academy. She also won the 2020 ANU CASS Dean's Commendation for Excellence in Education, 2021 ANU CASS Excellence in Tutoring and Demonstrating and 2021 ANU Vice-Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching.

At the end of each day, when she takes off her research hat, Intifar enjoys instructing group fitness classes at the uni gym, contributing to the physical and mental wellbeing of her students and colleagues.



2024–present Lecturer in Government, Flinders University

2022–2024 Senior Survey Research Officer, ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods

2019–2023 PhD Candidate, Australian National University

2020–2022 Manifesto Coder, Wissenschaftszentrum Berlin (WZB)

2020–2022 Data Archivist, Australian Data Archive

2021–2022 Associate Lecturer, ANU School of Politics and International Relations

2018–2020 Writing Coach, ANU Academic Skills and Learning Centre

2018–2019 Economics and Policy Intern, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

2017–2017 ANIP Intern, Commonwealth Parliament of Australia 2016–2016 Genetic Counselling Intern, Canberra Health Services



2023 The Australian National University, Doctor of Philosophy

2018 The Australian National University, Bachelor of International Relations (Honours) 2017 The Australian National University, Bachelor of Science (Biochemistry/Genetics)



2023 Youth education decisions and occupational misalignment and mismatch: Evidence from a representative cohort study of Australian youth, Oxford Review of Education 2021 Are young Australians turning away from democracy?, Australian Journal of Political Science

2023 Youth Researchers' Network- European Partnership for Democracy (YRN-EPD) Role: Youth Researcher Funding Source: European Union

Associate Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (AFHEA)

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