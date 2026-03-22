IDB Invest Promotes Sustainable Housing In Mexico With Banco Inmobiliario Mexicano

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)IDB Invest subscribed to an 800 million Mexican pesos sustainable bond (approximately $46 million) issued by Banco Inmobiliario Mexicano (BIM) to support the construction of affordable, sustainable, and resilient housing in Mexico.

The proceeds from the subscription will be used to expand BIM's loan portfolio by providing financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to support housing development projects in vulnerable areas. The initiative aims to improve living conditions for low-income families nationwide.

In addition, the transaction seeks to finance housing developments in underserved communities and make quality housing more accessible to more Mexican families.

“This transaction demonstrates our commitment to channeling capital toward solutions with real impact. By supporting Banco Inmobiliario Mexicano on its first sustainable bond, we are promoting urban development that expands access to affordable housing and strengthens the participation of SMEs and women in the construction sector,” said Marisela Alvarenga, chief of the fiinancial institutions division at IDB Invest.

The operation comes amid a significant housing deficit, particularly affecting low-income households. More than eight million homes struggle with quality issues, and 15 million households experience inadequate living conditions.

The project supports the Mexican government's commitment to build more than one million new homes by 2030 and responds to the urgent need to scale targeted, sustainable solutions in the housing sector.

In addition to financing, IDB Invest will provide technical advisory services to BIM to help scale its sustainable housing business line. This support includes creating digital tools for developers, structuring a sustainable bond framework, and issuing a Second Party Opinion (SPO) to certify the bond's sustainability.

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