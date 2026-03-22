Tharun Bhascker Begins Dubbing For Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 22 (IANS) The makers of director Badrappa Gajula's upcoming entertainer, 'Crazy Kalyanam', featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, have now announced that actor Tharun Bhascker has begun dubbing for his portions in the film.

Producer Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy took to his Instagram page to post the update. He wrote, "The journey continues... After wrapping up an exciting shoot, Arrow Cinemas's second production – Crazy Kalyanam is now in full swing in post-production, and the energy is only getting stronger!"

He went on to add, "We're thrilled to have the incredibly talented Tharun Bhascker lending his voice and bringing life to the film through dubbing. His unique flair, timing, and authenticity are adding a whole new dimension to the narrative, making every moment even more engaging."

Reddy also said, "Crazy Kalyanam brings together a vibrant ensemble cast featuring Anupama Parameswaran, Naresh Vijaykrishna, Tarun Bhascker, and Akhil Uddemari, under the direction of Bhadrappa Gajula, with music by Suresh Bobbili. Each frame is crafted with passion, and every voice now adds soul to the story. As we move closer to completion, the excitement is building up for what promises to be a thoroughly entertaining cinematic experience filled with fun, emotions, and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned... the madness of Crazy Kalyanam is getting ready to hit the screens soon!"

The makers had only recently announced that the shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had released Anupama Parameswaran's first look poster from the film on the occasion of her birthday and disclosed that she played a character called Keerthi in the film.

For the unaware, 'Crazy Kalyanam' marks Badrappa Gajula's debut as a director in the Telugu film industry. Apart from Anupama Parameswaran, the film will also feature Dr Naresh Vijayakrishna, Tharun Bhascker and Akhil Raj Uddemari in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of a quality technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Shyam Dupati while music for the film is being scored by Suresh Bobbili. The film, which has been written by director Badrappa Gajula himself, has screenplay by Srinivasa Ravindra. Art direction for the film is by Sai Kadhira. The film is being co-directed by Srinivasa Dora.

Editing for the film is by Shravan Katikaneni and costumes have been designed by Gayathri Devi. While dances in the film are to be choreographed by Eshwar Penti, the action sequences in the film are to be choreographed by Dragon Prakash.