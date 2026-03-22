CoreAge Rx, a telehealth pharmacy specializing in physician-supervised compounded GLP-1 medications, has been named the #1 recommended GLP-1 provider for 2026 by the independent review platform Online Therapist AI. In its March 2026 evaluation article titled“CoreAge Rx Review: Why It's Our #1 Recommended GLP-1 Provider,” the platform awarded the company an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5, citing its combination of affordability, physician oversight, transparent pricing, and convenient medication delivery.

The review examined dozens of GLP-1 telehealth providers and found that CoreAge Rx consistently performed at the top across the categories most important to patients, including medication quality, accessibility, physician supervision, and patient satisfaction. According to the evaluation, the company's streamlined online care model and flat-rate pricing structure have made GLP-1 therapy significantly more accessible to individuals seeking medically supervised weight management treatment.

A Telehealth Pharmacy Designed for Modern Patient Access

CoreAge Rx is based in Wichita Falls, Texas, and operates as a fully online telehealth pharmacy specializing in personalized prescription medication services. The company focuses primarily on compounded GLP-1 medications, including compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide, which are prescribed by US-based board-certified physicians and prepared by licensed compounding pharmacies.

Unlike traditional clinics or pharmacies that require in-person appointments, CoreAge Rx allows patients to complete the entire process digitally. Patients begin by completing an online health assessment that outlines their medical history, current medications, and treatment goals. A board-certified physician then reviews the information and determines whether the medication is appropriate for the patient's health profile.

If approved, the prescription is issued and sent to a compounding pharmacy, where the medication is prepared and shipped directly to the patient's home with complimentary two-day delivery.

The review noted that this streamlined model eliminates several barriers commonly associated with traditional healthcare access, including clinic wait times, insurance paperwork, and pharmacy visits.

Transparent Flat-Rate Pricing That Sets the Platform Apart

One of the primary reasons Online Therapist AI ranked CoreAge Rx as the top provider was its transparent flat-rate pricing model, which allows patients to access GLP-1 medications at predictable monthly costs without escalating fees.

CoreAge Rx currently offers:



Compounded semaglutide starting at $99 per month Compounded tirzepatide starting at $149 per month

Both medications are available across the full therapeutic dose range, yet the price remains the same regardless of dosage level. The review emphasized that this approach removes the financial uncertainty often experienced by patients as they titrate to higher doses during treatment.

Equally notable is the company's commitment to eliminating hidden fees. CoreAge Rx operates with no membership charges, no consultation fees, no insurance requirements, and no shipping costs. The monthly medication price is the only cost patients pay throughout the program.

The savings can be substantial. According to the review, patients paying out-of-pocket for semaglutide elsewhere may spend over $16,000 per year, while the same therapy through CoreAge Rx's compounded semaglutide could cost as little as $1,188 annually, representing savings of roughly 90 percent.

Medications Offered Through the CoreAge Rx Program

CoreAge Rx currently provides two compounded GLP-1 medications under physician supervision.

Compounded Semaglutide

Compounded semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist used in weight management therapy. It is administered as a weekly subcutaneous injection and is available in the following doses:



0.25 mg

0.5 mg

1 mg

1.5 mg

2 mg 2.5 mg

Compounded Tirzepatide

Compounded tirzepatide functions as a dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist and is also administered as a weekly injection. Available dose levels include:



2.5 mg

5 mg

7.5 mg

10 mg

12.5 mg 15 mg

Both medications mimic hormones that regulate appetite, insulin signaling, and metabolic processes. Semaglutide primarily activates GLP-1 receptors, while tirzepatide also targets GIP receptors, contributing to its broader metabolic effects.

A Simple Three-Step Treatment Process

The CoreAge Rx program is designed to simplify access to GLP-1 therapy through a straightforward digital process.

Step 1: Online Health Assessment

Patients complete a health questionnaire outlining medical history, current medications, and treatment goals. The assessment typically takes five to ten minutes.

Step 2: Physician Evaluation

A US-based board-certified physician reviews the patient's submission, usually within 24 hours. In some states, a brief video consultation or live chat may be required.

Step 3: Medication Delivery

Once approved, the prescription is sent to a licensed compounding pharmacy and shipped directly to the patient's home with free two-day delivery.

This fully digital workflow allows patients to begin treatment without clinic visits or pharmacy pickups.

Free Two-Day Shipping on Every Prescription

CoreAge Rx provides complimentary two-day shipping on every order, regardless of dose level or order size. This expedited delivery is included as a standard part of the program rather than an upgrade or promotional offer.

Many telehealth providers charge additional fees for shipping or require membership tiers to access faster delivery. CoreAge Rx absorbs those costs entirely, ensuring that the monthly program fee remains the only expense patients incur.

GLP-1 News Today, which ranked CoreAge Rx first among more than 12 telehealth platforms evaluated for tirzepatide access, specifically cited the company's free two-day shipping as one of the standout features distinguishing it from competing providers.

The publication noted that patients can typically begin treatment within days of prescription approval, rather than waiting weeks for medication delivery.

Temperature-Controlled Packaging Protects Medication Integrity

GLP-1 medications must be kept refrigerated to maintain their stability and effectiveness. To ensure this standard is maintained, CoreAge Rx ships all prescriptions using temperature-controlled packaging designed to maintain pharmaceutical-grade conditions during transit.

Cold-chain handling is applied to every shipment and is considered a mandatory quality standard rather than an optional service.

Review platform My Blood Your Blood, which awarded CoreAge Rx a 4.7 out of 5 rating and named it the top recommendation for both semaglutide and tirzepatide, noted that the company's pharmacy partners maintain strict cold-chain handling protocols to preserve medication quality.

Discreet Packaging Protects Patient Privacy

All CoreAge Rx shipments are delivered in plain, discreet packaging with no external branding identifying the contents.

For patients who prefer privacy regarding their medical treatments, this packaging approach ensures that deliveries appear no different from standard parcels arriving at their home.

24/7 Patient Support and Dedicated Care Coordinators

CoreAge Rx has also developed a comprehensive patient support system that extends throughout the entire treatment journey.

Patients can contact the support team 24 hours a day through multiple channels, including:



Phone support at +1 (888) 601-4976

Email at... In-app messaging through the member portal

During business hours, the care team typically responds to inquiries within two to four hours.

In addition to general support access, every patient is assigned a dedicated care coordinator who manages treatment logistics such as prescription refills, dose adjustments, and communication with the prescribing physician.

Physician Continuity Enhances Clinical Care

CoreAge Rx also emphasizes physician continuity, meaning patients remain under the care of the same physician throughout their treatment.

This model allows doctors to monitor progress more effectively, review treatment outcomes, and make informed adjustments to dosing protocols as needed.

Review platform Chief Medical Correspondent, which ranked CoreAge Rx first among the top five GLP-1 telehealth providers with a score of 9.5 out of 10, identified physician continuity and responsive clinical oversight as key factors contributing to the platform's high ranking.

Verified Patient Reviews Highlight Program Simplicity

According to Compare GLP-1 Medication, which ranked CoreAge Rx number one among all providers evaluated on its platform based on more than 12,800 verified patient reviews, patients frequently describe the enrollment process as simple, fast, and well organized.

Many reviewers reported receiving their medication within days of completing their consultation, reinforcing the platform's reputation for efficient onboarding and delivery.

Expanding Access to GLP-1 Therapy

By combining physician-supervised care with transparent pricing and convenient telehealth access, CoreAge Rx has positioned itself as one of the most accessible GLP-1 treatment platforms currently available.

The company's model eliminates several barriers that have historically limited access to these medications, including high out-of-pocket costs, insurance restrictions, and limited clinic availability.

According to the Online Therapist AI review, the combination of affordable pricing, full dose availability, board-certified physician oversight, and fast delivery makes CoreAge Rx the most compelling option evaluated among GLP-1 telehealth providers in 2026.

For individuals seeking medically supervised weight management therapy, the review concludes that CoreAge Rx should be at the top of the list.