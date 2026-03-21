Air, Land Transport Ensure Steady Supply Of Goods

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Abu Samra border crossing is handling a surge in Eid holiday traffic without disruption, as authorities deploy expanded staffing, dedicated cargo lanes, and streamlined procedures to keep travellers and goods moving freely - even as regional tensions continue to weigh on commercial air routes.

Speaking to Qatar TV, Major Mohamed Mubarak al-Buainain, Head of the Passports Department at Abu Samra, said the spike in traveller movement during Eid is expected, but this year authorities moved early to stay ahead of demand. Flexible operational plans were activated ahead of the holiday to ensure procedures remain swift and that neither inbound nor outbound travellers face unnecessary delays.

To that end, the crossing has kept a sufficient number of lanes open to guarantee easy passage and quick processing. Separate, dedicated pathways have been assigned exclusively for commercial cargo, preventing congestion from spilling across different traffic streams. Processing efficiency on the freight side has also been significantly improved, cutting turnaround times and keeping supply chains intact during one of the busiest periods of the year.

On the ground, additional teams of trained personnel have been deployed at all entry and exit points, supported by advanced technology and up-to-date equipment to ensure procedures are both accurate and fast - without one coming at the expense of the other.

In the skies, Qatar Airways Cargo has played an equally critical role. Despite restrictions on commercial flights caused by the ongoing regional escalation, the airline has kept cargo operations running at full capacity, maintaining a steady flow of imports into Doha. A significant portion of its fleet was redirected to freight operations, airlifting hundreds of tonnes of fresh food, medicines, and medical equipment into the country to meet local demand.

The results on the ground have been tangible. Qatar's local market has recorded no shortages, no price spikes, and no disruption to supply - a testament to the resilience of the country's logistics infrastructure, the effectiveness of government oversight, and the speed with which both public institutions and private operators adapted to the pressure.

For consumers, the Eid shopping experience has remained entirely normal - shelves stocked, prices stable, and queues manageable - reflecting a level of preparedness that has kept daily life running smoothly despite the turbulence beyond Qatar's borders.

Abu Samra border crossing Eid