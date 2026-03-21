Vemanti Group Issues Statement Regarding ONUS Platform Status

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, CA, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. ("Vemanti" or the "Company") (OTC: VMNT) announced today that it is aware that the ONUS Pro platform (the "Platform") has experienced a significant service disruption affecting users' ability to access their accounts and funds.

The Company has received complaints from Platform users who are unable to access their accounts and funds. The Company takes these complaints very seriously and is treating this matter with the highest priority. As a parent holding company without direct access to the Platform's systems, the Company is unable to intervene directly on behalf of affected users, but its executive team is working urgently to establish contact with the appropriate personnel at the Platform and will provide further updates as information becomes available.

The Company owns 100% of XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. ("XPLOR"), the Singapore-based parent company of the Platform. The Company completed its acquisition of XPLOR on October 29, 2025. However, all day-to-day operations pertaining to the Platform, including user accounts and transaction systems, are outsourced and managed by Onus Labs Technology, JSC ("Onus Labs"), a Vietnam-based entity. Onus Labs is not owned by XPLOR or the Company.

Vemanti Group, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company with a focus on the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. The Company operates across various sectors of leading-edge digital financial services and seeks growth through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or mergers and acquisitions. By leveraging synergies and complementary strengths of these relationships, we look to diversify and expand our market reach. Ultimately, as a publicly traded company, we're committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while actively seeking out new opportunities. Learn more at:

About XPLOR

XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. is a technology-focused holding company based in Singapore, managing a portfolio of next-generation financial technology ventures. The company is dedicated to harnessing trend-setting technology to redefine the financial landscape. It invests in and supports projects that push the boundaries of digital finance, focusing on scalability, security, and user-centric innovations. With a strong approach to integrating advanced technological solutions across its subsidiaries, XPLOR ensures that each entity is well-equipped to lead in their respective markets, driving progress and profitability in the dynamic fintech sector.

About Onus Pro

ONUS Pro is a leading digital asset exchange platform serving Southeast Asia. Known for its user-friendly interface and strong community-driven growth, ONUS Pro provides cryptocurrency trading, investment, and blockchain-based financial services to millions of users. ONUS Pro offers a complete ecosystem of investment products, with access to more than 600 digital assets.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include,“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) prior to January 23, 2025. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's filings with the SEC prior to January 23, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Vemanti Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

+1.949.559.7200

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