Latest Research On Vertical In The Building Information Modeling Market By Marketsandmarketstm

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"Building Information Modeling Market"The global Building Information Modeling Market Size is expected to grow from USD 9.03 billion in 2025 to USD 15.42 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2030.

The report " Building Information Modeling Market by Design & Modeling Software, Construction Simulation & Scheduling Software, Sustainability & Energy Analysis Software, Facility & Asset Management Software and Training & Certification - Global Forecast to 2030 " The global building information modeling market will grow to USD 15.42 billion by 2030 from USD 9.03 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2030. The building information modeling (BIM) market is being driven by several key factors that are reshaping the global construction and infrastructure landscape. A major driver is the growing demand for efficient project planning, cost control, and risk mitigation, which BIM enables through real-time visualization and data integration across project lifecycles. The increasing push for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings is also accelerating BIM adoption, as it facilitates energy modeling, material optimization, and performance simulation. Government mandates and policy support in various countries, such as mandatory BIM usage for public infrastructure projects, are significantly boosting market penetration. Moreover, the rising popularity of modular construction and prefabrication techniques aligns well with BIM's digital workflows. Technological advancements, including integration with IoT, digital twins, cloud platforms, and AI, are further expanding BIM's capabilities, driving demand across industries like commercial, residential, transportation, and industrial construction.

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Browse 235 market data Tables and 71 Figures spread through 270 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Building Information Modeling Market"

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By Software Type, the Design & Modeling software segment is projected to lead the market in 2025.

The design & modeling software segment is expected to lead the BIM Industry

The Consulting & Advisory Services Segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during 2025–2030.

The consulting & advisory services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR in the BIM market due to the growing need for expert guidance in implementing and scaling BIM strategies across complex construction ecosystems. As governments mandate BIM adoption and construction firms aim to align with international standards, demand is rising for specialized consultants who can navigate regulatory compliance, workflow integration, and digital transformation. These services are especially vital for small- and mid-sized firms lacking in-house BIM expertise. Moreover, consultants play a key role in developing customized BIM execution plans, training programs, and return-on-investment strategies, which are critical as projects become more data-intensive and multidisciplinary. The shift toward smart cities, sustainable design, and lifecycle asset management further boosts the importance of advisory services, positioning them as a high-growth area within the BIM services landscape.

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North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Building Information Modeling Market in 2025.

North America is expected to lead the BIM market in 2025, driven by the region's early adoption of digital construction practices and stringent government mandates promoting the use of BIM in public infrastructure projects. Countries such as the US and Canada have made significant investments in smart city development, infrastructure modernization, and sustainability, which are accelerating BIM deployment across commercial, residential, and public sector projects. The presence of key BIM technology providers such as Autodesk (US), Trimble (US), and Bentley Systems (US) further strengthens the ecosystem, offering cutting-edge solutions and fostering innovation. Additionally, the region's mature AEC industry, high awareness of lifecycle cost management, and increasing focus on energy-efficient construction contribute to widespread BIM integration across building and infrastructure projects.

Key Players

Key Players Operating in the Building Information Modeling Companies

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