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Readybid Launches New Benchmarking Initiative For Global Hotel Procurement Programs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 21 March 2026: ReadyBid today announced a new Benchmarking Initiative created to help enterprises evaluate hotel procurement performance more consistently across global travel programs.
As organizations manage sourcing activity in multiple regions, many are looking for better ways to measure how hotel procurement performs over time and across markets. Benchmarking has become increasingly important for travel managers who want to understand supplier competitiveness, sourcing effectiveness, and overall program consistency.
The new initiative is designed to help companies establish clearer points of comparison for hotel sourcing activity, making it easier to evaluate procurement outcomes and identify opportunities for improvement.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said benchmarking supports stronger travel program management by giving organizations more context around their sourcing efforts.
“Hotel procurement decisions are stronger when companies can compare results across sourcing cycles and regions,” Friedmann said.“Benchmarking helps travel managers understand where programs are performing well and where new sourcing opportunities may exist.”
Through ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool and hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can review hotel bidding activity using consistent reporting views that support comparison across destinations, suppliers, and sourcing periods. This allows organizations to identify patterns in supplier response behavior, pricing levels, and sourcing coverage.
Benchmarking is particularly useful for multinational travel programs where procurement teams must maintain consistency across varied regional conditions. Standardized views into sourcing outcomes help organizations compare results more confidently, even when hotel markets differ.
The initiative also supports better supplier strategy. By reviewing sourcing performance against internal benchmarks, travel managers can identify which hotel relationships deliver stable value and which may need reevaluation during future hotel RFP cycles.
ReadyBid's centralized reporting tools allow companies to assess procurement trends, review supplier participation, and monitor sourcing consistency across global travel operations. These insights can support stronger planning, better governance, and more informed program development.
“Benchmarking gives organizations a clearer frame of reference,” Friedmann added.“It helps turn sourcing activity into measurable procurement insight.”
ReadyBid believes benchmarking will continue gaining importance as enterprises look for more disciplined ways to manage hotel sourcing and strengthen business travel management strategies.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or email [email protected].
As organizations manage sourcing activity in multiple regions, many are looking for better ways to measure how hotel procurement performs over time and across markets. Benchmarking has become increasingly important for travel managers who want to understand supplier competitiveness, sourcing effectiveness, and overall program consistency.
The new initiative is designed to help companies establish clearer points of comparison for hotel sourcing activity, making it easier to evaluate procurement outcomes and identify opportunities for improvement.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said benchmarking supports stronger travel program management by giving organizations more context around their sourcing efforts.
“Hotel procurement decisions are stronger when companies can compare results across sourcing cycles and regions,” Friedmann said.“Benchmarking helps travel managers understand where programs are performing well and where new sourcing opportunities may exist.”
Through ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool and hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can review hotel bidding activity using consistent reporting views that support comparison across destinations, suppliers, and sourcing periods. This allows organizations to identify patterns in supplier response behavior, pricing levels, and sourcing coverage.
Benchmarking is particularly useful for multinational travel programs where procurement teams must maintain consistency across varied regional conditions. Standardized views into sourcing outcomes help organizations compare results more confidently, even when hotel markets differ.
The initiative also supports better supplier strategy. By reviewing sourcing performance against internal benchmarks, travel managers can identify which hotel relationships deliver stable value and which may need reevaluation during future hotel RFP cycles.
ReadyBid's centralized reporting tools allow companies to assess procurement trends, review supplier participation, and monitor sourcing consistency across global travel operations. These insights can support stronger planning, better governance, and more informed program development.
“Benchmarking gives organizations a clearer frame of reference,” Friedmann added.“It helps turn sourcing activity into measurable procurement insight.”
ReadyBid believes benchmarking will continue gaining importance as enterprises look for more disciplined ways to manage hotel sourcing and strengthen business travel management strategies.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or email [email protected].
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