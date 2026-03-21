Oil Hits Highest Since 2022 As More Mideast Supply Disrupted

Crude futures surged last week to their highest levels in nearly four years, as escalating conflict in the Middle East and widening supply disruptions rattled markets and heightened concerns over global energy blade-->

Brent crude futures settled at $112.19, and US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) finished at $98.32. For the week, Brent rose 8.8%, while WTI was slightly lower by 0.4%.

The oil market is starting to build in expectations of longer supply shut-ins following attacks, with several weeks - at least - expected before the crucial Strait of Hormuz is reopened.

Some 20% of the world's oil and LNG transits through the strait. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is considering plans to occupy Iran's Kharg Island to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Friday, which could further disrupt supply.

Gas

Asia spot liquefied natural gas prices hit their highest mark since end-2022 last week, after Iranian attacks had knocked out 17% of Qatar's LNG export blade-->

The average LNG price for May delivery into northeast Asia was $25.30 per million British thermal units, up from $19.50 per mmBtu the week before.

Higher prices have already led to some demand destruction, with South Asian countries - Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh - less willing to pay for expensive spot cargoes, instead turning to coal or reducing demand. In Europe, the Dutch TTF gas price settled at $20.42 per mmBtu on Friday, posting a weekly gain of 19.1%.

Colder temperatures and lower wind speeds in northwest Europe, as well as strong LNG spot demand in South Asia, will support bullish momentum.

conflict ⁠ Middle East global energy shortages Brent Crude