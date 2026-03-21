Paypal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Investors: April 20, 2026, Filing Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about PayPal's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to PayPal's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, PayPal's optimistic plan for growth through various initiatives to bolster PayPal's Branded Checkout offerings fell short of reality as the 2027 targets were not achievable under the tenure of PayPal's CEO and required both an unrealistically stable consumer landscape and strong execution with clear direction from PayPal and its management.

Why did PayPal's Stock Drop?

On February 3, 2026, PayPal announced a surprise leadership change replacing the company's CEO. The leadership change coincided with PayPal's fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings report, wherein PayPal missed consensus estimates for both revenue and profit. On this news, PayPal's stock price fell $10.63, or 20.3%, to close at $41.70 per share on February 3, 2026.

WHAT PYPL INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTORS:

PayPal investors may, no later than April 20, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages PayPal investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit . The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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