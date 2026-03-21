Bingx Unveils Bingx AI Claw, The World's First AI-Powered Multi-Asset Trading Analyst

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) PANAMA CITY – (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of BingX AI Claw, a world-first AI trading analyst designed to provide users with clarity and confidence. BingX AI Claw is designed to deliver users actionable, real-time, and tailored signals for high-potential trading opportunities.

BingX AI Claw is the latest addition to the BingX AI suite of intelligence, joining BingX AI Master, BingX AI Bingo, and BingX AI Skills Hub. Consistent with the broader BingX AI suite, BingX AI Claw will be available to traders in-app free of charge, supporting BingX's commitment to making digital asset trading more accessible while equipping users with the insights and tools needed to navigate markets with greater confidence.

Cross-Validated Signals: BingX AI Claw analyzes technical indicators, capital flows, news developments, and market sentiment across multiple dimensions, generating signals validated across multiple data sources to improve reliability. Real-Time Strategy Optimization: The system dynamically adapts insights and signals to trading parameters and analytical models as market conditions change, ensuring they remain up to date and actionable in the current trading environment. Self-Evolving Intelligence: By continuously learning from trading outcomes and market behavior, BingX AI Claw refines its own analytical models over time to improve the accuracy and responsiveness of signals and insights provided to users. Explainable Insights: Every signal can be questioned, and BingX AI Claw responds with clear and accessible reasoning, allowing traders to understand the underlying logic behind the analysis rather than relying on opaque recommendations. Full User Control: BingX AI Claw delivers trading insights and signals without automatically executing trades, ensuring users remain fully in control of their decisions and strategies.

BingX AI Claw instantly generates actionable trading signals and insights for users navigating increasingly complex markets, without the need for complicated configurations or long setup times:

“BingX AI Claw is the next major step forward in our mission as the first all-in-AI exchange to make trading more accessible to everyone,” said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX.“By expanding on our portfolio of AI agents with BingX AI Claw's multi-asset trading signals, we are delivering a new generation of trading intelligence that both lowers barriers to entry and helps traders identify high-potential opportunities while maintaining full control of their decisions and strategies.”

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

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###This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ).