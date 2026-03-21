PM Modi Conveys Eid And Nowruz Greetings To Iran President, Stresses On Open Shipping Lanes Amid West Asia Conflict

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he spoke with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and extended greetings on Eid and Nowruz. He reiterated the need to protect freedom of navigation and stressed that shipping routes must remain open and secure amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions.

He said both sides voiced hope that the festive season would usher in peace, stability, and prosperity across West Asia as the ongoing conflict continues.

PM Modi also said he strongly condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, warning that such incidents undermine regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.

“Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia,” PM Mod said on X.

He added,“Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.”

“Appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran,” he concluded.

This was the second telephonic conversation between PM Modi and the Iranian President since the conflict started on February 28.

On March 12, President Pezeshkian briefed PM Modi on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region.

The prime minister had expressed deep concern about the evolving security situation in the region and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, as per PTI.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, drawing retaliation from Iran which targeted its neighbours and Israel. PM Modi has also spoken to a number of world leaders since the conflict started. These include leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France and Malaysia.

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Iran also controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20% of the world's energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships have been allowed by Iran to cross it.

Trump on Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said on Friday, local time, that the United States does not "need" the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Washington and Israel are on the same page in pursuing "victory" in the ongoing conflict involving Iran. He also said countries such as Korea, Japan, China, and others should get "involved a little bit on that one" because they rely even more heavily on the crucial maritime corridor.

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Speaking to reporters before departing for Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said, "We don't need it. Europe needs it. Korea, Japan, China, a lot of other people. So they'll have to get involved a little bit on that one," in reference to the Strait of Hormuz.

While speaking about the Strait of Hormuz, the US president urged countries that depend heavily on the route to play a bigger role. He pointed out that China and Japan rely on it for a major share of their energy supplies and said it would be helpful if those nations became more involved, reported ANI.

He also described any possible operation in the Strait as a manageable military task, saying it would be relatively safe but would require substantial support, including ships and scale.

Two LPG tankers reach India after crossing Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the current situation has created difficulties not only for India but for countries around the world. He said it had been a challenging period for the entire global community and noted that Indian leaders had remained in contact with their counterparts in other countries.

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Jaiswal added that India was continuing to work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and the safety of its citizens in the Gulf region.

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz before reaching India on March 16 and 17. The two vessels, carrying about 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, had crossed the Strait early on Friday, March 13 amid LPG shortage concerns in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)