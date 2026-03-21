Venera Technologies To Showcase Latest Enhancements In Media QC And Caption Automation At NAB Show 2

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 19, 2026 2:33 am - New AI-powered subtitle generation and automated A/V QC capabilities, as well as enhanced QC review tools to be demonstrated at NAB 2026

Burbank, USA – March 2026 – Venera Technologies will showcase significant new capabilities across its flagship quality control solutions - Quasar® cloud-native A/V QC, PulsarTM on-premise A/V QC, CapMate® cloud-native caption/subtitle QC, and QCtudio® collaborative QC review platform - at the 2026 NAB Show (April 18–22, Las Vegas, NV, Booth W1867).

These enhancements are designed to help broadcasters, OTT platforms, localization providers, and post-production teams improve efficiency and accuracy in modern media workflows through advanced automation, AI-driven caption processing, and collaborative QC tools.

AI-assisted enhancements for Quasar® and PulsarTM

Venera will demonstrate new A/V QC capabilities in Quasar® and PulsarTM that further strengthen automated media validation.

Key additions include:

.Automated lip-sync detection,

.Slate metadata reporting,

.Chroma saturation validation

to ensure technical compliance and video quality. The release also introduces role-based user management through QCentral, along with QCtudio integration for Pulsar, bringing enhanced collaboration and review capabilities to Pulsar users.

CapMate® Expands AI-Driven Caption QC and Generation

Venera will also present major advancements in CapMate®, its cloud-native caption and subtitle verification and correction platform.

New capabilities include:

.AI-powered subtitle generation with built-in QC validation,

.Subtitle redundancy and language detection,

.Burnt-in subtitle analysis,

. Extraneous subtitle detection.

Additional improvements such as

.Punctuation QC with auto-suggestions,

.Editor enhancements with waveform visualization,

.PAC subtitle format support,

.Bulk subtitle export

further streamline subtitle creation, validation, and correction workflows.

QCtudio® Enhancements Improve QC Review and Visualization

Venera's QCtudio® platform continues to evolve as a powerful companion for reviewing A/V QC reports and collaborating across teams.

The latest updates introduce:

.Project sign-off notifications,

.Event logging for full audit trails,

.Enhanced timeline and alert visualization with synchronized thumbnails and waveforms.

.Graphical analysis of media properties and QC violations, including loudness metrics and video quality indicators such as SSIM, PSNR, chroma saturation, and luma range.

See Venera Technologies at NAB 2026

Visitors to NAB Show 2026 (Booth W1867) can experience live demonstrations of these new innovations and learn how Venera's QC solutions help media organizations automate quality control, improve subtitle compliance, and streamline content delivery workflows.

For more information, or to make an appointment to meet at the show, visit or contact us at....

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About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry. Venera's mission is to improve the operational efficiency of professional content workflows by automating time-consuming, tedious content QC operations. It offers the most advanced on-prem and cloud native AI-enabled Audio/Video/Caption QC solutions in the market.

Venera Technologies Contact:

Fereidoon Khosravi

Chief Business Development Officer

Email: sales(at)veneratech