MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 19, 2026 7:38 am - Apelo Consulting has released a report on "Singapore MICE Tourism Market and Forecast to 2032"

Singapore is making a deliberate, high-conviction bet on business events, and the economics are compelling.

Under its Tourism 2040 roadmap, the country is targeting a 3x increase in MICE tourism receipts, anchoring its strategy on value over volume. The rationale is clear: business travellers spend 2x more than leisure visitors, making them a high-yield segment worth prioritising.

To unlock this opportunity, Singapore is investing across the full tourism value chain:

. Capacity expansion: Changi Airport's upcoming Terminal 5, expected in the mid-2030s, will add capacity for about 50 million passengers, future-proofing demand growth.

. Premium infrastructure: Iconic venues such as Gardens by the Bay are being positioned as global benchmarks for high-impact events.

. Ecosystem activation: From large-scale destinations like Marina Bay Sands to boutique hospitality players, the private sector is aligning investments toward high-spending, experience-driven travellers.

The results are already visible.

Singapore's Tourism 2040 plan, unveiled in 2025, targets S$47–50 billion in tourism receipts by 2040, up from a record S$29.8 billion in 2024. Near-term momentum remains strong, with receipts projected to surpass S$30 billion for 2025, and S$31–32.5 billion by 2026, even as visitor growth moderates.

Notably, this performance is being driven by yield expansion rather than sheer footfall, a strategy the Singapore Tourism Board has been refining since 2013.

At the micro level, businesses are adapting quickly:

. Lifestyle and F&B operators are targeting younger, globally mobile consumers (25-44), who now account for over 40% of arrivals. Concepts are evolving toward more experiential, culturally relevant offerings.

. Hospitality venues are scaling up to capture MICE spillovers. For instance, premium venues like Ce La Vi have reconfigured spaces and invested heavily to cater to corporate events, resulting in higher per-guest spend, particularly during peak MICE periods.

This aligns with broader demand shifts:

. Younger travellers (Gen Z and millennials) are prioritising immersive, social, and culturally rich experiences.

. Business travellers increasingly blend work with lifestyle, driving demand for integrated, premium ecosystems.

Key takeaway:

Singapore's approach underscores a critical shift in tourism strategy, from maximizing arrivals to maximizing economic value per visitor. By doubling down on MICE, premium infrastructure, and high-spending demographics, the country is building a resilient, high-yield tourism model that other global hubs will likely look to emulate.

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