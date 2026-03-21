Jayasurya To Play Lead In 'Kalamkaval' Director Jithin K Jose's Next Film!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 21 (IANS) Director Jithin K Jose, known for having directed the Malayalam superhit film 'Kalamkaval' featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, is to next direct a film that will feature Malayalam actor Jayasurya in the lead.

The film is to be produced by Rajeev Govindan under the banner of Magic Moon Productions, known for having delivered blockbuster films like 'Ordinary' and 'Anarkali'.

Actor Jayasurya took to his Instagram page to announce the news pertaining to the new film.

He wrote, "Joining hands with producer Rajeev Govindan after his successes Ordinary and Anarkali, alongside Jithin K. Jose of Kalamkaval fame for his second outing clues yet... but it has already BEGUN! @rajeev_govindan @jithinkjose #ArisingSoon."

The production house, Magic Moon, for its part penned a lengthy post on its Instagram page, to make the same announcement. Magic Moon disclosed that the screenplay for the new film was to be penned by the successful duo of Raffi and Jithin K. Jose.

The production house also made it clear that key technical members from the 'Kalamkaval' team were to reunite for this project.

The upcoming film will have cinematography by Faisal Ali, while music for the film is to be scored by the gifted Mujeeb Majeed.

Editing for the film has been entrusted to gifted editor Praveen Prabhakar.

The makers of the film have disclosed that shooting for the film is to begin soon and that the film will be shot both in India and abroad.

"Cinema lovers are hopeful that this film, with its unique story and presentation, will deliver an outstanding cinematic experience to audiences," the makers claimed.

For the unaware, director Jithin K Jose's 'Kalamkaval', featuring Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead, emerged a huge superhit when it released. The film, which is Mammootty Kampany's seventh production, had a tagline that read,“The venom beneath”.

The film triggered a huge interest in audiences as Mammootty played the villain in the film and Vinayakan the hero. The film had editing by Praveen Prabhakar and cinematography by Faisal Ali. Music for the entertainer was by young composer Mujeeb Majeed.