EU Leaders Plunging Europe Into Crisis By Rejecting Russian Energy: Moscow

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, March 21 (IANS) European politicians are deliberately plunging their countries into crisis and darkness by continuing to reject Russian energy resources, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"It is not a technical disaster nor any natural cataclysms that are causing the global crisis in the European Union (EU), but rather the decisions of its own leaders, who are simply flipping the switch," Maria Zakharova said in a post on her Telegram channel.

On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the EU's unwavering position, which categorically precludes member states from procuring Russian natural gas even in the event of a severe energy crisis in Europe, amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The stance had met with resistance from some of its member countries, heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this month, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called on the EU to review and suspend sanctions on Russian energy, warning that rising oil prices and supply disruptions pose risks to regional energy security.

In a video message posted on social media, Orban had said the increase in fuel prices in Hungary was linked to what he described as a "Ukrainian oil blockade" and escalating tensions in the Middle East. He said he had sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urging the EU to reconsider sanctions imposed on Russian energy.

"The Ukrainian oil blockade now represents the most serious threat not only to Hungary and Slovakia but also to the entire EU," Orban said.

He added that the Hungarian government must prevent gasoline and diesel prices from rising to "unbearable levels," noting that an extraordinary government meeting had been convened to address the issue.

Hungary and Slovakia have recently faced disruptions in oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline, which transports Russian crude oil to Central Europe via Ukraine.

The situation has heightened tensions between the two countries and Ukraine, while raising concerns about the potential impact on regional energy supplies.